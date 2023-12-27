Fortnite player slams “worst” change this season that nobody is discussing

A Fortnite player has slammed what they believe to be the worst change introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1 after claiming that players aren’t even talking about it.

Fortnite has introduced various groundbreaking additions for Chapter 5 Season 1 as part of a whole new beginning for the Battle Royale.

The biggest changes were the introduction of three modes, which include the music-themed Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing and the building and survival mode of LEGO Fortnite.

For the main Battle Royale game, Epic Games has made several new additions. These included a Chapter 5 map, NPC bosses, weapons and items, as well as the meta changing introduction of Medallions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, one player has highlighted that the Large Ammo Box changes have not been talked about by fellow players and has even gone as far to claim they are the worst of them all this season.

Fortnite player calls for Epic Games to fix “worse” change this season

Fortnite player AppearanceLife9055 posted to Reddit: “The worst change this season that nobody has discussed,” alongside an image of the Large Ammo Box, which can be found as a floor loot container.

They posed the questions: “Why do you not drop heals anymore? Who decided that big Ammo Boxes shouldn’t drop heals? Epic needs to revert this immediately.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As it gained traction, hundreds commented to debate the change of Shields and healing items, such as a Medkit or Bandages, being removed from the larger Ammo Boxes in Chapter 5.

Article continues after ad

“Like fortnite really thinks they’re making the game better and more fun, but wtf is this sh*t bro, they’re making the game worse than ever before,” one replied, as many called for them to be changed back.

Others instead mentioned the introduction of Medallions, which allow players to regenerate their shields and there being various Vending Machines to get healing items from, makes it a “non issue,’ and that it “balances” it out.

Article continues after ad

For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad