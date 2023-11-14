Fortnite players demand future maps copy one key feature from OG island
Fortnite players have called for Chapter 5’s map and future POIs to take a major feature from the beloved original Chapter 1 island that returned in the Season OG update.
Fortnite has proved to be a hit with new and old returning players after Epic Games dropped its original Chapter 1-focused Chapter 4 Season OG on November 3.
Instantly after the update was released, Fortnite earned its highest player count of all time as over 44 million people played the game in a single day. It includes a whole overhaul of returning features, such as fan-favorite weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more.
However, it has been the original Chapter 1 map that fans have adored since its return. It joined complete with all the iconic POIs that first featured on the Battle Royale island.
With Fortnite OG well underway, a series of players have cried out for Epic Games to learn from one major thing from its very first Chapter 1 island.
Fortnite players call for Chapter 5 map to learn from original island
One user in particular posted to the Fortnite subreddit with the title: “I hope that we get smaller, more detailed POIs, rather than bigger and less detailed ones in chapter 5.”
It featured screenshots of the Chapter 4 map compared to Season OG’s original Chapter 1 map, with particular locations highlighted to show the differences between them.
“The main problem with the Chapter 4 map was a lack of residential POIs. Also, other maps had lots of houses and other stuff, while chapter 4 barely had any,” they further explained.
Fortnite fans flooded in to provide their opinions on the matter, with the top comment stating: “Honestly my biggest gripe with a map is when there’s a whole bunch of empty space.”
Many agreed, while others weren’t as keen to praise Chapter 1, with one responding: “The same problems are present right now as well.”
Others regarded Chapter 4’s map as being “bigger and more detailed,” and some even hailed Chapter 3 for having the “best map.”
Whether you prefer the Chapter 1 map or not, Epic Games has not yet revealed the changes coming to the map in Chapter 5, but a Chapter 4 finale live event has been scheduled for the end of December.