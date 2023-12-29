Will Fortnite have a New Year event & free reward this year?Epic Games
Wondering if there’s going to be a New Year event in Fortnite this year? Here’s what we know so far, as well as the availability of a reward.
Live events are one of the key hallmarks of what made Fortnite a frontrunner of Battle Royale games. The game has hosted concerts featuring renowned musical artists to season-ending playable events. At the end of Chapter 4, Fortnite hosted one of its biggest live events featuring Eminem and revealed three new game modes.
Although there was a period when players were missing live events, the game made a comeback with fresh content. Similarly, the ongoing Winterfest 2023 brought holiday vibes to the island with some themed challenges and rewards.
Now as we head closer to 2024, players are wondering if Fortnite will have a New Year event and some free rewards. Well, we’ve got the answer right here.
Will Fortnite have a 2024 New Year event?
Epic has dropped the ball and let off fireworks during New Year’s Eve events in the past, but whether or not Fortnite will host a similar celebration in 2024 is still unknown. We’ll keep you updated right here in case this changes.
Are there any free Fortnite rewards for New Year’s?
Sadly, there are no rewards announced by Epic Games that players can get. However, in previous seasons, players have had access to a variety of new year-themed cosmetic items in the Item Shop, including Back Bling, Gliders, and Emotes.
If any new information becomes available, we will update this section accordingly.
So there you have it – all you need to know about a New Year event in Fortnite Chapter 5. For more about the game, check out our other guide content below:
