Will Fortnite have a New Year event & free reward this year?

Wondering if there’s going to be a New Year event in Fortnite this year? Here’s what we know so far, as well as the availability of a reward.

Live events are one of the key hallmarks of what made Fortnite a frontrunner of Battle Royale games. The game has hosted concerts featuring renowned musical artists to season-ending playable events. At the end of Chapter 4, Fortnite hosted one of its biggest live events featuring Eminem and revealed three new game modes.

Article continues after ad

Although there was a period when players were missing live events, the game made a comeback with fresh content. Similarly, the ongoing Winterfest 2023 brought holiday vibes to the island with some themed challenges and rewards.

Article continues after ad

Now as we head closer to 2024, players are wondering if Fortnite will have a New Year event and some free rewards. Well, we’ve got the answer right here.

Epic Games Fireworks dominated the sky during the 2021 New Year celebration in Fortnite.

Will Fortnite have a 2024 New Year event?

Epic has dropped the ball and let off fireworks during New Year’s Eve events in the past, but whether or not Fortnite will host a similar celebration in 2024 is still unknown. We’ll keep you updated right here in case this changes.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Are there any free Fortnite rewards for New Year’s?

Sadly, there are no rewards announced by Epic Games that players can get. However, in previous seasons, players have had access to a variety of new year-themed cosmetic items in the Item Shop, including Back Bling, Gliders, and Emotes.

Article continues after ad

If any new information becomes available, we will update this section accordingly.

So there you have it – all you need to know about a New Year event in Fortnite Chapter 5. For more about the game, check out our other guide content below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins