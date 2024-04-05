LEGO City Express Passenger Train kit price hits all time low at Amazon

You can now save over 20% on a 764-piece LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set for a limited time at Amazon.

This set comes packed with features that make it an engaging and enjoyable experience for anyone who loves the excitement of remote-controlled trains.

This train set comes with a remote-controlled bullet locomotive that boasts working, dimmable headlights. This means that you can control the train using either the included remote control or a device equipped with the LEGO Powered Up App.

In addition to the impressive locomotive, the set includes a restaurant car, a passenger coach, a station platform, and 24 track pieces.

Furthermore, the set comes with six LEGO minifigures, including four passengers, a train driver, and a restaurant worker. There are also plenty of fun extras like a bike and helmet, a wheelchair, a briefcase, and a backpack.

This kit comes with step-by-step instructions for each model, meaning you can learn to build the remote-control train smoothly. When fully assembled, the LEGO City Express Passenger Train measures over 33.5 inches long.

With 764 bricks, this LEGO set offers an immersive building experience that will keep you entertained for hours, and with the current 21% discount on Amazon, this set is a fantastic choice for anyone who loves trains or LEGO.

