LEGO Super Mario Expansion sets up to 52% off at Best Buy

You can expand your LEGO Super Mario World collection with discounted expansion sets at Best Buy and save up to 52%.

Best Buy is currently offering incredible discounts on a range of LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets, providing fans of the popular video game franchise with an excellent opportunity to expand their collections at a great price.

These sets are designed to work seamlessly with the LEGO Super Mario Starter Courses, allowing you to create even more exciting and challenging levels. With discounts ranging from 25% to 52%, it is an ideal time to dive into the world of Mario.

The expansion sets on sale include:

Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set (35% off)

Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set (44% off)

Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set (34% off)

Creativity Toolbox Maker Set (25% off)

Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set (25% off)

Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set (52% off)

With a wide range of themes, characters, and challenges, these sets offer endless possibilities for creative play and storytelling. Whether you’re a fan of icy adventures or fiery challenges there’s a kit to suit every taste.

These sets come with detailed, step-by-step instructions that make the building process easy for the builders. With brick counts varying from set to set, these expansion packs offer immersive experiences that will keep you engaged for hours. The sets’ compatibility with one another also means that you can mix and match elements to create unique sets.

Best Buy’s discounts on these LEGO sets make them an even more attractive purchase. With savings of up to 54%, these sets provide exceptional value for money and are an excellent way to grow your LEGO Super Mario collection without breaking the bank.

