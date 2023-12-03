How to convert your Fortnite locker to LEGO skins

Fortnite is releasing LEGO versions of all of its skins in preparation for the new LEGO open-world survival game mode.

After the conclusion of The Big Bang event on December 2, the details surrounding Fortnite’s partnership with LEGO were released. These plans included the new survival game, which will be completely LEGO-themed.

Unlike anything Fortnite has ever done in the past, the LEGO mode will have resource gathering, building, health, and outside forces to fend off against. The LEGO mode will also include mining, crafting, and more.

With the entire game mode being completely LEGO-based, Fortnite has plans to extend the ‘bricked’ theme with its skins too. Players can still select their skins like they would in any other Fortnite game mode. But this time, the skins will be turned into LEGO figures.

How to get LEGO versions of Fortnite skins

Epic Games / LEGO Here is an example of some of the LEGO-Styles that will be available.

Fortnite’s LEGO mode is not officially released until December 7, which gives players time to get familiar with the new season of Chapter 5. In that time, Fortnite will be rolling out LEGO figure versions of their skins for players to equip while playing the new mode.

“LEGO Styles for Outfits you already own will be in your Locker automatically at no additional cost,” said Epic Games. “The same applies to a number of existing Emotes you can use with the LEGO Styles of your Outfits.”

Look for the LEGO style option on the outfit’s detail page in the shop or your locker. Keep an eye out, as new LEGO styles are constantly added to the game. Additionally, check your locker periodically to see if your existing LEGO outfits have received a detailed upgrade.

Not all skins will be receiving LEGO versions, however. Epic Games released a hold on certain cosmetics in Fortnite that are not considered appropriate for an “E for Everyone” audience in anticipation of this LEGO collaboration. Only skins that aren’t blocked will receive LEGO-fication with the new mode.

For all the additional information on the LEGO collab with Fortnite, check out our full guide.