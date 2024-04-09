Best LEGO BrickHeadz sets: Disney, Star Wars & more

Discover the best LEGO BrickHeadz sets featuring iconic characters from Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and more.

LEGO BrickHeadz has become beloved among LEGO enthusiasts and collectors, offering a unique way to represent iconic characters from various franchises. These sets capture the essence of fan-favorite characters with their distinctive cubic style and intricate details.

From classic movies to popular TV series, the BrickHeadz lineup has something for everyone. Let’s explore the best LEGO BrickHeadz sets that are sure to captivate collectors and fans alike.

Gandalf the Grey & Balrog (40631)

LEGO

The Gandalf the Grey & Balrog set depicts the iconic battle from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in BrickHeadz form. This 348-brick set recreates Gandalf the Grey and the Balrog. Gandalf comes with his sword and staff. The Balrog figure captures the flaming beast’s menacing presence with its whip and fiery details.

Article continues after ad

Both these tiny Lord of the Rings BrickHeadz are a fun little build, with a cute result to pop on your shelf. While they’re not very articulate, they should fit the rest of your shelf if you’re into Funko or even the bigger LOTR LEGO sets.

Article continues after ad

Frodo & Gollum (40630)

The Frodo & Gollum set features two of the most memorable characters from The Lord of the Rings saga. The dynamic between Frodo and Gollum is a central part of the story, with Gollum’s obsession with the One Ring and Frodo’s quest to destroy it. Frodo, the brave hobbit, is depicted in his full-size BrickHeadz form, complete with a brick-built cloak, sword, and the One Ring.

Article continues after ad

Gollum, the conflicted creature obsessed with the ring, is perfectly captured on a smaller scale. Furthermore, the set includes Gollum’s favorite food – a fish, which adds a touch of humor to the set.

For fans of The Lord of the Rings, this set provides an enjoyable building experience while allowing fans to display two beloved characters from the epic fantasy series.

Prisoner of Azkaban Figures (40677)

LEGO

This set includes five fan-favorite characters from the beloved Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film. The set features BrickHeadz versions of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Sirius Black, a Dementor, and a Stag Patronus.

Article continues after ad

From Harry’s brave determination to the Dementor’s chilling presence, these BrickHeadz figures capture the magic and emotion of the film. Including the Stag Patronus is a nice touch, representing a pivotal moment in the story.

Article continues after ad

With 697 pieces, this set offers a satisfying building experience and allows you to create a stunning display that represents one of the most beloved chapters in the Harry Potter series. The Prisoner of Azkaban Figures set is a great addition for any Harry Potter collector or fan looking to showcase their love for the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (40547)

LEGO

The Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader set is a must-have for any Star Wars fan. The set depicts the iconic characters from the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series in BrickHeadz form. The relationship between these two characters is one of the most compelling aspects of the Star Wars saga, with their shared history and opposing ideologies.

Article continues after ad

This BrickHeadz set captures the iconic characters in stunning detail, from the printing on Darth Vader’s helmet to the expression on Obi-Wan’s face. Building this set is a joy, with clever use of LEGO elements to create the characters’ signature weapons and accessories.

Article continues after ad

The included lightsabers add an interactive element to the set, allowing fans to recreate classic duels. For those who love the Star Wars franchise, this set offers a unique and displayable way to showcase their fandom.

EVE & WALL-E (40619)

LEGO

This set is a representation of two beloved characters from the Disney Pixar film WALL-E. The movie, set in a dystopian future, tells the story of a lonely robot who falls in love with a sleek and advanced probe named EVE.

Article continues after ad

This BrickHeadz set captures the contrasting designs of the two characters, with WALL-E’s expressive eyes and compact design perfectly captured, while EVE’s sleek and futuristic appearance is recreated.

The plant element included in the set is a nice nod to the movie’s themes of hope and renewal. For fans of the film and those who appreciate great character design, this set is a delightful addition to any collection.

The Mandalorian & The Child

LEGO

The Mandalorian & The Child set is a perfect representation of the breakout stars from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series. The show, set after the events of Return of the Jedi, follows a lone bounty hunter and his unexpected companion, a child with mysterious powers

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Mandalorian figure is equipped with his signature blaster rifle and pistol, capturing his rugged appearance. The Child figure features adjustable ears, allowing for different expressions, and sits in a hoverpram that appears to float using transparent LEGO elements.

With 295 pieces, this set offers an engaging building experience and results in a displayable set that captures the essence of these beloved characters. For fans of the series and those who can’t resist the charm of Baby Yoda, this set is a great addition to any collection.

What sets these BrickHeadz apart is their ability to evoke nostalgia and appreciation for the shows and movies that inspired them. Each set captures a memorable moment or relationship from its respective franchise, making them more than just displayable figures.

Article continues after ad

LEGO BrickHeadz sets offer a delightful way for collectors and fans to showcase their favorite characters from beloved franchises. The sets featured in this article highlight the incredible detail and charm that BrickHeadz brings to iconic characters from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Disney Pixar, and more.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to add some character to your collection or simply want to display your love for your favorite franchises, these BrickHeadz sets are definitely worth considering.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.