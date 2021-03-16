Every Fortnite Season 6 vaulted and unvaulted weapon - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 has brought plenty of changes to the game, but one of the most impactful is that of the vaulted and unvaluted weapon pool.

Fortnite’s massive Season 6 update is finally live, bringing with it a new Primal theme, tameable wolves, craftable weapons, and Lara Croft and Neymar Jr. crossover skins. There are also the usual Island changes and bugfixes that aim to improve the gameplay experience in Season 6.

While many Fortnite players will be busy getting to grips with the new craftable weapon system, there have been a number of iconic guns that have been vaulted. Just like every season, Epic has locked away some of the game’s current loot pool. Obviously, this can come as a surprise, especially if your favorite weapon has been sent to the Shadow Realm.

While the weapons below will undoubtedly make a reappearance at some point in the future, you won’t be able to use them in Fortnite Season 6.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Vaulted weapons are those that have been locked away from the current weapon rotation, meaning you won’t find them when looting in Season 6. While this mighty collection may be sealed, they may one day make a reappearance.

Here are all the vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 6:

Suppressed SMG

Dragon’s Breath Shotgun (Epic/Legendary)

Tactical Shotgun

Charge Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Lever Action Rifle (Uncommon/Rare/Epic)

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Rare/Epic/Legendary)

Heavy Assault Rifle (All)

Pistol (All)

Common Assault Rifle

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Fans of Fortnite’s Pump Shotgun will be pleased to see that the iconic weapon is finally back in the Season 6 update. Previously vaulted at the beginning of Season 5 in December 2020, the Pump Shotgun makes its triumphant return after its three and half month vacation.

Here are all the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 6:

Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Revolver (All)

So, there you have it, every vaulted and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Season 6. Make sure you check out our Fortnite hub for all the latest updates and news on the battle royale.