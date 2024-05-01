Fortnite x Star Wars update 29.40 patch notes: Lightsabers, Chewbacca skin, LEGO pass & more

A new Star Wars crossover is arriving this May 3rd in Fortnite, and we’ve got the full rundown for you on what’s to come. Here are the patch notes for update 29.40.

It’s almost May the 4th and Fortnite is bringing back Star Wars content to commemorate Star Wars Day. With the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 2, the game has already seen a major crossover event with Avatar The Last Airbender that’s set to end on May 3, 2024.

The same day, another crossover event is all set to begin with Star Wars content arriving in the game which adds new items to LEGO Fortnite, brings back Lightsabers, and adds new skins and weapons.

Article continues after ad

Since there’s plenty of content arriving, here are the patch notes for the upcoming 29.40 Fortnite update.

Epic Games

Downtime for Fortnite update v29.40 will commence on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends and you’re ready to jump back in.

Article continues after ad

Star Wars comes to LEGO Fortnite

The Empire and Rebels from iconic Star Wars films are coming to LEGO Fortnite in Survival and Sandbox worlds. In both modes, you can side with the Rebels by building up the Rebel Village and use tools to keep the Empire at bay.

Weapons like Lightsabers, Bowcasters, DL-44 Blasters, E-11 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators are coming to the game. You’ll be able to craft them on a crafting bench.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Furthermore, new LEGO sets themed after Star Wars will be arriving to the game, in addition to LEGO styles for all the Star Wars skins in the game.

The event will also bring for the first time a LEGO Pass called Rebel Adventure where you progress while helping out the Rebellion in the game. The pass has unlockable rewards including Star Wars Builds, Decor, the Chewbacca outfit, and more.

You can read the full patch notes for all Star Wars x LEGO Fortnite content right here.

Article continues after ad

Chewbacca skin and a special weapon arrive

The new Star Wars x Fortnite update brings the much-awaited Chewbacca skin to the game, alongside his trusty weapon, the Wookie Bowcaster. You’ll be able to get the weapon from Imperial Chests or from Chewie himself when you rescue him from the Empire.

Article continues after ad

Sadly you can only get the Chewbacca skin by purchasing the premium reward track in the LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. The skin also has a LEGO style you’ll be able to get for free.

Vader returns with his Stormtroopers

Darth Vader will return to the Fortnite map as he lands towards the beginning of a Battle Royale match in his Lambda Shuttle at one of the three spots. Infiltrate his base and eliminate any Stormtroopers in your way to battle Vader.

Defeat Vader to get your hands on his mighty Lightsaber and unleash your Sith force. However, if you’d like to blast your way through enemies, the E-11 Blaster returns and can be found at Imperial bases, roadblocks, and Imperial chests.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New quests and rewards

Epic Games

Alongside the crossover update, a set of new quests and challenges will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build that you’ll need to complete during matches.

Upon completion, you’ll be rewarded with some free Battle Pass XP and a free AWR Pack Back Bling. Battle Royale’s Star Wars Quests will be released in two phases during the crossover: the first on May 3 at 9 AM ET and the second at 9 AM ET on May 7.

The Star Wars bash in Battle Royale, including the Quests, will end May 14 at 9 AM ET.

New skins

The latest Star Wars collab is also bringing a classic Dagobah Luke skin in the Item Shop on May 3 when the update goes live. The skin is directly inspired by Luke’s outfit from The Empire Strikes Back when he’s under Jedi training from Master Yoda.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, skins for Lando Calrissian – the space scoundrel and AWR Troopers will also be available in the Item Shop until the event ends in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Cantina Theme and Festival instruments

While both LEGO mode and Battle Royale are receiving some hefty Star Wars content with the 29.40 update, Fortnite Festival is not so far behind. New instruments like the Endorian Drum Kit, Nalargon Keytar, and a free Seven-string Hallikset Guitar will be added to the game.

Furthermore, players will finally be able to get the Cantina Band theme by John Williams from the Fortnite Item Shop as a Jam Track and can jam along with their friends at the new Mos Eisley Jam Stage.

Article continues after ad

Be a podracer in Rocket Racing

Ready your hyperdrive — it’s ‘bout time to boost to the Quest tab! Keep a lookout for Star Wars Quests flipping into Rocket Racing on May 3 at 9 AM ET, and more at 9 AM ET on May 7. Complete seven of these Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up and 14 to unlock the podracing-inspired Energy Binders Trail!

Starting May 3 at 9 AM ET, Rocket Racing will also have May the Fourth Quests. Complete four to unlock Anakin’s Podracer Decal and eight to unlock the Darth Maul Decal.

Article continues after ad

You can also cruise in a car crafted from Mandalorian Steel. The Beskar Car Body is the toughest ride in the galaxy and is available in the Fortnite Shop starting May 3 with the release of v29.40. This Car Body is part of the Beskar Bundle, which includes:

Article continues after ad

Beskar Car Body

Beskar (Din Djarin) Wheels

The Armorer Beskar Decal

Beskar (Armorer) Wheels

Boba Fett Beskar Decal

Beskar (Boba Fett) Wheels

Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar Decal

Beskar (Bo-Katan Kryze) Wheels

Sabine Wren Beskar Decal

Beskar (Sabine Wren) Wheels

That’s all that’ll hit Fortnite on Star Wars Day. Until then, May the Fourth be with you!