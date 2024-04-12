All Cabbage Cart locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Cabbage Carts from Avatar: The Last Airbender are now on the Fortnite island. Here’s where you can find and destroy them.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has finally brought the Avatar crossover in the game with an event called Avatar: Elements. The event brings a new mini-pass, four Avatar characters as skins, three new mythics, and a brand new questline for players to complete.

Upon completing Elements Quests, players can unlock rewards in the event pass and gain XP. While several of those quests require you to visit an Elemental Shrine or use the mythic items, one quest requires you to destroy a Cabbage Cart around the Fortnite map.

If you’re wondering where to find these carts in the game, we’ve got you covered right here.

All Cabbage Cart locations on the Fortnite map

There are a total of 26 Cabbage Carts spread across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map. You can find a cart almost near every POI, so make sure to roam around till you find one.

However, to make things easier, here’s a map with all the marked locations of every Cabbage Cart you can find:

FortniteWorld.App All Cabbage Cart locations marked on the Fortnite map.

Simply head to a location and you’ll find either the cart toppled on the ground or in perfect condition.

How to destroy a Cabbage Cart

When you locate a Cabbage Cart on the Fortnite island, simply go up to it and strike it with your pickaxe. Continue hitting it until it is fully destroyed.

However, you may make things simpler by firing at the cart with your weapons. Make sure the cart is entirely damaged and the cabbages have fallen off; only then will your quest be considered completed.

