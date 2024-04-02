GamingFortnite

How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Josh Taylor
Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite

Waterbending has arrived in Fortnite as a new Mythic for Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s exactly how you can get the Avatar Waterbending Mythic in the game.

Fortnite has finally unlocked the Avatar Korra Quests and the Bonus Rewards page in Chapter 5 Season 2 in a new hotfix. Players can now visit the quests tab in-game and complete related challenges in order to unlock cosmetic items included in the crossover.

Furthermore, the hotfix has also introduced the highly anticipated collaboration with Aang the Avatar, with a mysterious iceberg appearing on the island just like in the show.

However one of the most exciting additions with the Avatar Korra collab is the new Waterbending mythic item which players can now get their hands on and unleash the waterbender on their enemies.

If you want to get your hands on the mythic item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, we’ve got you covered.

Avatar Korra mythic gameplay in FortniteEpic Games
The Waterbending Mythic can easily be found across the Fortnite island.

How to get Avatar Korra’s Waterbending Mythic item in Fortnite

To get the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite, you’ll need to find the item as floor loot, in loot chests, Olympus and Underworld chests, supply drones, supply drops, and claim it from eliminated opponents around the Battle Royale map.

Once you have obtained the Waterbending item, you can then use it to hurl sharp ice projectiles at your opponents to deal 22 damage for each hit. You can fire up to 30 projectiles before you need to manually reload, or you can just let your water ammo auto-regenerate over time. Keep entering the water, because you’ll regenerate Waterbending charges.

When you have it equipped, you can move and swim faster, and it will heal you up to your maximum health of 100 HP whenever you are submerged in water.

