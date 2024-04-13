GamingFortnite

How to get the Avatar Aang skin in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Avatar Aang skin.Epic Games

Avatar Aang has finally arrived as part of the Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, complete with two skins of Aang and Avatar State Aang. Here’s how you can get them both.

Fortnite has kicked off its Avatar Elements event on April 12, which will run for three weeks and end on May 3.

Aang, Zuko, Katara and Toph have all spawned on the Island as NPCs for the event with their own skins and cosmetics. The Elements event lets players interact with these characters and complete various quests in order to unlock and obtain various Avatar rewards.

To nobody’s surprise, Aang has been in high demand. So, here’s exactly how you can get your hands on the Aang skin and Avatar State Aang skin in Fortnite.

How to get Aang and Avatar State Aang skins in Fortnite

To get the Aang and the Avatar State Aang skins in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Premium Reward Track of the Elements Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Avatar Elements Pass screenEpic Games
The Elements Pass has two tracks for players to earn rewards from.

Once you have bought the Premium Reward Track, you will instantly unlock and be rewarded with the Aang Outfit.

However, to unlock and obtain the Avatar Aang State skin you will also need to have completed every tier of the Premium Reward Track in the Elements Pass. To do this, you will need to tackle various Avatar Elements Quests to earn Chi and progress through the different stages of the pass.

Once you have collected a total of 11,000 Chi, the Avatar State Aang skin will then be unlocked for you to then claim and receive the Outfit.

You will have up until May 3 at 2AM ET to complete the Elements Pass in Fortnite and claim all the Avatar-themed rewards.

