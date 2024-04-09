The Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and brings various Avatar skins and cosmetics to the game, including Zuko, Katara, and Toph. Here’s how to get them all, their prices, and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender skins have finally arrived in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of Epic’s 29.20 update.

These include a whole heap of skins and cosmetics for Zuko, Katara, and Toph. They join the game along with more of their abilities from the series, as Firebending and Earthbending have been added as Mythics.

Epic Games Avatar: The Last Airbender’s characters are the latest addition to the vast roster of Fortnite.

Here’s how to get all the Avatar: The Last Airbender skins and cosmetics in Fortnite and their prices.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender skins and prices

Here’s a complete list of all the Avatar: The Last Airbender skin and cosmetic items and their prices:

BUNDLE COSMETIC REWARD PRICE Zuko & Katara Bundle Zuko skin

Zuko LEGO skin style

Zuko’s Scabbard Back Bling

Zuko’s Broadswords Pickaxe

Katara skin

Katara LEGO skin style

Katara’s Waterskin Back Bling

Southern Water Tribe Club Pickaxe 3,200 V-Bucks Zuko Pack Zuko skin

Zuko LEGO skin style

Zuko’s Scabbard Back Bling

Zuko’s Broadswords Pickaxe 2,000 V-Bucks Katara Pack Katara skin

Katara LEGO skin style

Katara’s Waterskin Back Bling

Southern Water Tribe Club Pickaxe 2,000 V-Bucks Toph Beifong Pack Toph Beifong skin

Toph Beifong LEGO skin style

Toph Beifong Earth Rumble Belt Back Bling

War Hammers Pickaxe 2,000 V-Bucks Air Flurry Air Flurry Emote 500 V-Bucks

Aang the Avatar and his companion Appa have not yet been added, but these are expected to be introduced soon as part of the upcoming Avatar in-game event.

Article continues after ad

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins in Fortnite

To get any of the Avatar skin and cosmetic items in Fortnite, you will need to purchase them from the in-game Item Shop.

Epic Games All Avatar: The Last Airbender skins are now in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Once you’ve loaded up Fortnite, head to the Item Shop from the main menu and then select the Avatar collection from the Spotlight tab on the left-hand side.

Simply select your Avatar skin bundle of choice and then hold down the Purchase button. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to complete Avatar Korra Quests & unlock Korra skin | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | All NPC Characters | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.