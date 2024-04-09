How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins in FortniteEpic Games
The Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and brings various Avatar skins and cosmetics to the game, including Zuko, Katara, and Toph. Here’s how to get them all, their prices, and more.
Avatar: The Last Airbender skins have finally arrived in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of Epic’s 29.20 update.
These include a whole heap of skins and cosmetics for Zuko, Katara, and Toph. They join the game along with more of their abilities from the series, as Firebending and Earthbending have been added as Mythics.
Here’s how to get all the Avatar: The Last Airbender skins and cosmetics in Fortnite and their prices.
All Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender skins and prices
Here’s a complete list of all the Avatar: The Last Airbender skin and cosmetic items and their prices:
|BUNDLE
|COSMETIC REWARD
|PRICE
|Zuko & Katara Bundle
|Zuko skin
Zuko LEGO skin style
Zuko’s Scabbard Back Bling
Zuko’s Broadswords Pickaxe
Katara skin
Katara LEGO skin style
Katara’s Waterskin Back Bling
Southern Water Tribe Club Pickaxe
|3,200 V-Bucks
|Zuko Pack
|Zuko skin
Zuko LEGO skin style
Zuko’s Scabbard Back Bling
Zuko’s Broadswords Pickaxe
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Katara Pack
|Katara skin
Katara LEGO skin style
Katara’s Waterskin Back Bling
Southern Water Tribe Club Pickaxe
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Toph Beifong Pack
|Toph Beifong skin
Toph Beifong LEGO skin style
Toph Beifong Earth Rumble Belt Back Bling
War Hammers Pickaxe
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Air Flurry
|Air Flurry Emote
|500 V-Bucks
Aang the Avatar and his companion Appa have not yet been added, but these are expected to be introduced soon as part of the upcoming Avatar in-game event.
How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins in Fortnite
To get any of the Avatar skin and cosmetic items in Fortnite, you will need to purchase them from the in-game Item Shop.
Once you’ve loaded up Fortnite, head to the Item Shop from the main menu and then select the Avatar collection from the Spotlight tab on the left-hand side.
Simply select your Avatar skin bundle of choice and then hold down the Purchase button. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.
