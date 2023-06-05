First Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 teaser reveals jungle theme

The first official teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 3 has been revealed, and it pretty much confirms that a jungle theme is about to take over the Island.

With the current Fortnite season scheduled to come to a close on June 9, Epic Games have finally begun teasing what fans can expect from the popular battle royale when Chapter 4: Season 3 arrives.

If you head on over to the official Fortnite Twitter page, you’ll see that their profile picture and header image have both been taken over by crawling vines and various greenery.

Alternatively, we’ve taken a screenshot of their Twitter page which you can see below.

Epic Games

While these new social media images are the first Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 3 teasers that have come direct from Epic Games, rumors of a jungle-themed season have been doing the rounds for a while now.

It’s even been reported that an Optimus Prime skin will be featured in the Battle Pass to coincide with the new movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

These updated social media images certainly seem to fit in with the rumored jungle theme. It’s likely that we’ll get more teasers in the coming days, as the current season is set to finish on June 9, 2023.