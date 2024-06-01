Fortnite community calls out cheater for hitting level 1000

The Fortnite community has started bashing players who use experience point cheats through Discord to boost their levels to ridiculous heights.

Multiple commenters in a post on X that showcased the players at the current highest level said the idea of getting XP cheats through Discord is not new in the Fortnite community. Some comments even claim they had done a similar cheat several seasons ago.

It is unclear how exactly this Discord cheat works, as those who confirmed its existence did not elaborate on how it works. However, it seems to be tied to Creative Islands created by players to give out mass amounts of XP.

Fortnite leaker Shiina sparked the conversation surrounding XP cheats when they posted about one player who recently hit level 1000 just one week after the season was released. As shown on the player leaderboard, one other user is level 800, and then the level number drops to a more realistic 300.

“Discord bot. It’s very bannable,” stated the top comment on X.

Outside of the multiple comments dissing the Discord method, several jokes were made regarding what sort of gamer would put that much effort into getting such an outrageous level.

“Alright fine, I’ll finally take a shower now… I can rest…” joked one commenter.

There are several ways to gain XP in Fortnite, such as completing weekly/daily challenges, visiting Creative Islands, and playing the game. However, Fortnite tries to spread the season as much as possible by slowly releasing challenges each week to five players, something to look forward to.

While it is possible to continuously grind the game nonstop, even if all of the first and second week challenges were completed, there would be no realistic way to reach level 1000 in such a short amount of time.