Fortnite players claim Epic’s “pitiful” Battle Pass improvements aren’t enough

Fortnite has decreased the level needed to earn all 1500 V-Bucks in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, but players think there is room for improvement.

Each season, Fortnite gives out 1500 V-Bucks in the Battle Pass, which initially costs 950. The return on investment is what attracts most players, if not for the plethora of skins and other cosmetic content.

However, Fortnite has increased the minimum level needed to get all the rewards as chapters come and go. Players could unlock all the V-Bucks within the first 100 tiers in previous seasons. Recently, however, Fortnite increased the minimum level required to unlock all V-Bucks to 141.

Despite a recent reduction to 122 with Chapter 5 Season 3, the community strongly advocates for a return to the original 100 tiers, aiming to curb the excessive grind. Although some still think that Fortnite lowering the V-Bucks rewards back 19 levels is a step in the right direction.

“Epic nerfed the XP into the ground from last season, and people congratulate them for moving it back 19 levels lol. It still isn’t as bad as some other games, but it is a trend that continues to get worse,” said one Reddit user regarding the change.

One commenter suggested that Fortnite should lower the rewards back to the original 100 tiers because they would be more inclined to spend money on the Battle Pass out of pure boredom rather than have to play the game to unlock the levels instead.

The thread discussed these issues with XP and the seemingly never-ending grind a lot. Not only have the V-Bucks been pushed further in the Battle Pass, but the unlockable styles have also been pushed back.

“I also remember when alternate colors for a set of items were unlocked all at once, instead of sprinkling them throughout 1-140,” stated another user.

While some members of the Fortnite community feel that drastic changes need to be made to the game’s Battle Pass rewards, other members are eager to take on the challenge and hit unimaginable levels.