Fortnite players claim Chapter 5 Season 3 XP has been “massively nerfed” in every mode

Chapter 5 Season 3 is off to the races, but Fortnite players have noticed their quest XP gains have been left in the dust.

Since the arrival of Chapter 5 and all its new modes, there have been many ways to gain XP in Fortnite to level up the Battle Pass. However, as the seasons have passed, players have felt that even though there are more ways to gain XP, the gains have kept decreasing.

During Chapter 5 Season 2, fans started to question the lackluster XP rewards. This season has been no different, and players have felt increasingly frustrated after discovering that certain XP rewards have been nerfed even more.

In a breakdown post, a player revealed that while players gain more for completing weekly quests, the daily bonus and match quest rewards are significantly less. Players miss out on 49,000 XP per week in Chapter 5 Season 3, compared to last season.

Player feedback was less than stellar since XP is pivotal in completing Fortnite’s Battle Pass. The top sentiment expressed: “What the hell. It’s gonna be EVEN harder to get level 200 this time??”

A key redesign to XP gains this season has been the removal of match quests, with daily quests making their place instead. This change has left many disappointed since the randomness of daily quests could “leave you screwed if you had awful or grindy dailies.”

This XP nerf has also bled into other aspects of the game. Creator Island’s gains were rough last season, and they follow a similar trend in Chapter 5, Season 3.

“I played Creator maps for 3 hrs yesterday, and oh boy has the experience dropped hard,” one player shared. Others revealed similar horror stories of negligible gains in the Creator-made playlists.

This similar issue has been present in Fortnite for some time, and while Epic Games has reverted some changes, the community still feels that it is being made harder to get XP rewards.