Fortnite players slam Epic over “worthless” XP rewards in Battle Royale

Fortnite players are frustrated at Epic Games’ decision to lower XP gains from weekly and daily quests in Battle Royale.

With the addition of Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite, there are more opportunities than ever to gain XP. All three game modes were introduced in Chapter 5 and recently got revamps alongside Season 2.

The initial season of Chapter 5 saw players trying out these new modes and reaching over a thousand levels. Something that Epic seemingly wants to put a stop to in the new season.

Unlike previous seasons, Chapter 5 Season 2 has significantly reduced XP gained from daily and weekly quests. Some have speculated this to be due to the newly added game modes.

Fortnite players notice decline in XP gain

A Reddit post is gaining popularity in the community by addressing concerns about the noticeable decrease in experience gains for Season 2.

The post highlights that in contrast to the previous season, where players could earn from 15,000 to 30,000 XP from a single quest, the current season has reduced it to just 5,000 XP.

“This is gonna be the first season I’ve skipped in a LONG time,” said one reply. “Skins don’t interest me and the last battle pass was an absolute slog to get through. I don’t want to play Creative or off-brand Mario Kart, Rock Band, or Minecraft. I want to play Battle Royale and complete the pass, but unless you do everything, good luck I guess.”

However, players who have explored the other game modes have also observed a decline in XP from quests within those modes.

“I only played Festival in Season 1 and some racing and got to level 297,” explained another reply. “The quests, milestones, etc were easy to clear but infrequent. Previously, weekly quests came more often, now weekly’s are every two weeks with fewer challenges and lower XP. The XP in BR has been lowered significantly since Chapter 5.”

Fortnite hasn’t addressed the lack of XP in the recent season or given a reason behind it. Although Season 2 has only been out for a couple of days, it may get adjustments as the weeks progress.

