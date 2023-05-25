What are Accolades in Fortnite & how to acquire them

Accolades in Fortnite have been there since the beginning of Battle Royale, and they’re a great way to level up quickly. What they are and how to get them are explained below.

As a means of encouraging its player base to progress through the game, Fortnite provides a variety of means by which users can increase their level and gain access to the Battle Pass and its associated bonuses more quickly.

In addition to the standard method of levelling up, players may speed up the process by completing quests, using Creative mode, or purchasing level up packs.

Accolades, on the other hand, have proven to be the most crucial element in terms of awarding XP to players during the course of gameplay. These are the smaller goals that a player can attain throughout the course of a Battle Royale match.

Here’s what they are in Fortnite and how you can acquire them to complete certain Fortnite quests associated with them.

Epic Games Accolades grant extra XP during the match based on your smaller achievements

Accolades and how to get them in a Fortnite match

Accolades are small achievements in Fortnite that are given out automatically for achieving certain goals in a Battle Royale match. You’ll see a notification like the one seen on the image above after you’ve got an accolade.

Above you can see the 500 XP reward for earning the Shotgun Master accolade for doing 1000 Shotgun damage to enemies during a match. In Fortnite, there are a plethora of Accolades up for grabs, all of which add up over the course of a game.

Simply play the game and then navigate to the Match Stats section after the match concludes to view your medals and other Accolades. Since these Accolades are tied to your performance in a particular match, you won’t be able to view them again after you’ve returned to the lobby.

Epic Games Accolades earned can are listed on the post-match screen

List of all Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are currently 67 Accolades in Fortnite. Here’s a list of all of them you can get during a Battle Royale or Zero Build match:

Accolade Earned Upon Following Action First Landing First player in the match to touch the ground Smash & Grab First player in the match to touch the ground Fast Talker First player in the match to talk with a Fortnite character Adventure Buddies First player in the match to hire a character Battle Ready First player to reach maximum health and shields Finders Keepers First player in the match to collect a weapon from an eliminated player Early Bird First player to pick up a Legendary item Lucky Llama First player in the match to eliminate a fleeing supply llama Gift of Life First player in the match to reboot a player Quick Exit First player to get eliminated Augment Specialist 3 Fortnite Augments activated in a match Lock Picker 2 Locks unlocked in a match Monument Monarch Claim a named location Succession Captured a Victory Crown All Hail The Crown 1 Opponent eliminated while wearing a crown Royale Vengeance 3 Opponents eliminated while wearing a crown Single Digits 5 Elims in a match Double Digits 10 Elims in a match Double Elimination 2 Elims within a short duration Multi Elimination 3 Elims within a short duration Mega Elimination 4 Elims within a short duration Headshot Knock or elim with a headshot Who’s The Boss? Defeated a Fortnite Boss Long Shot Over 150 meters!! Ludicrous Shot Over 200 meters!!! Survivor I 50 Players remaining Survivor II 25 Players remaining Survivor III 10 Players remaining Alpha Predator First player in the match to hunt wildlife Open Season 3 wildlife hunted in a match Game Keeper 6 wildlife hunted in a match Carnivore 9 wildlife hunted in a match Can of Worms 5 fish caught in a match Fishmonger 10 fish caught in a match Pescatarian 15 fish caught in a match Bird of Prey First player to catch a chicken Ammo Scrounger 5 Ammo boxes searched in a match Ammo Scavenger 10 Ammo boxes searched in a match Loot Collector 5 Chests searched in a match Loot Stockpiler 10 Chests searched in a match Gold Rush 50 Bars collected in a match Gilded Glory 100 Bars collected in a match Treasure Trove 250 Bars collected in a match AR Specialist 250 Assault Rifle damage in a match AR Expert 500 Assault Rifle damage in a match AR Master 750 Assault Rifle damage in a match Demolition Specialist Destroy 50 structures Demolition Expert Destroy 250 structures Demolition Master Destroy 1,000 structures Medical Specialist 250 Health restored in a match Medical Expert 500 Health restored in a match Medical Master 750 Health restored in a match Melee Specialist 250 Melee damage in a match Melee Expert 500 Melee damage in a match Melee Master 750 Melee damage in a match Shield Specialist 250 Shields gained in a match Shield Expert 500 Shields gained in a match Shield Master 750 Shields gained in a match Shotgun Specialist 250 Shotgun damage in a match Shotgun Expert 500 Shotgun damage in a match Shotgun Master 750 Shotgun damage in a match SMG Specialist 250 SMG damage in a match SMG Expert 500 SMG damage in a match SMG Master 750 SMG damage in a match Sniper Specialist 250 Sniper damage in a match Sniper Expert 500 Sniper damage in a match Sniper Master 750 Sniper damage in a match

Team Rumble is the ideal mode for quickly gaining Accolades because of the large amount of XP you may get in a single match. In addition, the Accolade XP you receive changes depending on whether or not your progress bar is supercharged.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

