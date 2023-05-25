GamingFortnite

What are Accolades in Fortnite & how to acquire them

Accolades in FortniteEpic Games

Accolades in Fortnite have been there since the beginning of Battle Royale, and they’re a great way to level up quickly. What they are and how to get them are explained below.

As a means of encouraging its player base to progress through the game, Fortnite provides a variety of means by which users can increase their level and gain access to the Battle Pass and its associated bonuses more quickly.

In addition to the standard method of levelling up, players may speed up the process by completing quests, using Creative mode, or purchasing level up packs.

Accolades, on the other hand, have proven to be the most crucial element in terms of awarding XP to players during the course of gameplay. These are the smaller goals that a player can attain throughout the course of a Battle Royale match.

Here’s what they are in Fortnite and how you can acquire them to complete certain Fortnite quests associated with them.

Shotgun Master Accolade in FortniteEpic Games
Accolades grant extra XP during the match based on your smaller achievements

Accolades and how to get them in a Fortnite match

Accolades are small achievements in Fortnite that are given out automatically for achieving certain goals in a Battle Royale match. You’ll see a notification like the one seen on the image above after you’ve got an accolade.

Above you can see the 500 XP reward for earning the Shotgun Master accolade for doing 1000 Shotgun damage to enemies during a match. In Fortnite, there are a plethora of Accolades up for grabs, all of which add up over the course of a game.

Simply play the game and then navigate to the Match Stats section after the match concludes to view your medals and other Accolades. Since these Accolades are tied to your performance in a particular match, you won’t be able to view them again after you’ve returned to the lobby.

Post Match Accolade summary in FortniteEpic Games
Accolades earned can are listed on the post-match screen

List of all Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are currently 67 Accolades in Fortnite. Here’s a list of all of them you can get during a Battle Royale or Zero Build match:

AccoladeEarned Upon Following Action
First LandingFirst player in the match to touch the ground
Smash & GrabFirst player in the match to touch the ground
Fast TalkerFirst player in the match to talk with a Fortnite character
Adventure BuddiesFirst player in the match to hire a character
Battle ReadyFirst player to reach maximum health and shields
Finders KeepersFirst player in the match to collect a weapon from an eliminated player
Early BirdFirst player to pick up a Legendary item
Lucky LlamaFirst player in the match to eliminate a fleeing supply llama
Gift of LifeFirst player in the match to reboot a player
Quick ExitFirst player to get eliminated
Augment Specialist3 Fortnite Augments activated in a match
Lock Picker2 Locks unlocked in a match
Monument MonarchClaim a named location
SuccessionCaptured a Victory Crown
All Hail The Crown1 Opponent eliminated while wearing a crown
Royale Vengeance3 Opponents eliminated while wearing a crown
Single Digits5 Elims in a match
Double Digits10 Elims in a match
Double Elimination2 Elims within a short duration
Multi Elimination3 Elims within a short duration
Mega Elimination4 Elims within a short duration
HeadshotKnock or elim with a headshot
Who’s The Boss?Defeated a Fortnite Boss
Long ShotOver 150 meters!!
Ludicrous ShotOver 200 meters!!!
Survivor I50 Players remaining
Survivor II25 Players remaining
Survivor III10 Players remaining
Alpha PredatorFirst player in the match to hunt wildlife
Open Season3 wildlife hunted in a match
Game Keeper6 wildlife hunted in a match
Carnivore9 wildlife hunted in a match
Can of Worms5 fish caught in a match
Fishmonger10 fish caught in a match
Pescatarian15 fish caught in a match
Bird of PreyFirst player to catch a chicken
Ammo Scrounger5 Ammo boxes searched in a match
Ammo Scavenger10 Ammo boxes searched in a match
Loot Collector5 Chests searched in a match
Loot Stockpiler10 Chests searched in a match
Gold Rush50 Bars collected in a match
Gilded Glory100 Bars collected in a match
Treasure Trove250 Bars collected in a match
AR Specialist250 Assault Rifle damage in a match
AR Expert500 Assault Rifle damage in a match
AR Master750 Assault Rifle damage in a match
Demolition SpecialistDestroy 50 structures
Demolition ExpertDestroy 250 structures
Demolition MasterDestroy 1,000 structures
Medical Specialist250 Health restored in a match
Medical Expert500 Health restored in a match
Medical Master750 Health restored in a match
Melee Specialist250 Melee damage in a match
Melee Expert500 Melee damage in a match
Melee Master750 Melee damage in a match
Shield Specialist250 Shields gained in a match
Shield Expert500 Shields gained in a match
Shield Master750 Shields gained in a match
Shotgun Specialist250 Shotgun damage in a match
Shotgun Expert500 Shotgun damage in a match
Shotgun Master750 Shotgun damage in a match
SMG Specialist250 SMG damage in a match
SMG Expert500 SMG damage in a match
SMG Master750 SMG damage in a match
Sniper Specialist250 Sniper damage in a match
Sniper Expert500 Sniper damage in a match
Sniper Master750 Sniper damage in a match

Team Rumble is the ideal mode for quickly gaining Accolades because of the large amount of XP you may get in a single match. In addition, the Accolade XP you receive changes depending on whether or not your progress bar is supercharged.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

