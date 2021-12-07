Bizarre Fortnite chicken trick is perfect for opening Chapter 3 vaults

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 sees vaults return to the Island, and some creative players have figured out that you can actually use a chicken to open them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally upon us, and with the likes of Marvel’s Spider Man and iconic actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, joining the Epic Games title’s ever-growing roster, it set to be an absolute banger.

It’s not just new characters that have been unleashed onto the Island, though, as players can now perform Apex Legends-style slide manoeuvres in order to earn the all-new Victory Crown.

The map itself has undergone a huge overhaul, too, but one of the most important additions are the highly sought-after vaults, which are full to bursting with awesome loot. It turns out that one player has discovered a new trick to unlock vault doors and it involves, well, chickens.

Fortnite players can open vaults with… chickens?

In order to unlock these treasure troves of all things powerful, you’re supposed to gather every member of your party in front of them and allow the scanner to slowly tick you all off.

One player, who was either playing solo or clearly couldn’t be bothered waiting for their companions in crime, decided to take a walk on the wild side and bring a feathered friend to the party instead.

Raising the poor little creature above their head in a Lion King-inspired pose, the vault gate rolled open as it classed the chicken as a player.

Not only is this a pretty neat little trick, but it has also garnered quite the reaction from the battle royale’s community.

“I want to know what went through your head when you thought ‘hm, I wonder if a chicken can open a vault’ and have it actually work,” joked one, while another replied with: “Sometimes scientific minds come to crazy conclusions that must be tested.”

So, next time you’re stuck without some sentries in solos, or one of your teammates is determined that they’re running off on their own and not opening the vault with you; grab a chicken! Those little dudes are the key to greatness.