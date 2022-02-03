How to complete Fortnite Foundation Quests & unlock The Rock skin

Fortnite Foundation Quests have finally been released in the Battle Pass, allowing players to unlock the long-awaited Foundation skin and some great matching cosmetics. Here’s how to complete all of the challenges.

Ever since it was revealed that the original Fortnite character The Foundation is, in fact, played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, fans have been eagerly waiting for his skin to be released as part of the Chapter 3: Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortunately, the countdown is finally over, and players can now unlock The Foundation skin! Before you can get him, though, you’ll need to finish a set of Foundation Quests including visiting specific locations or dealing melee damage.

Below, we’ve listed all of the challenges you’ll need to complete to unlock The Foundation skin and cosmetics, as well as some handy tips on how to finish them as quickly as possible.

Contents

How to complete all Foundation Quests in Fortnite

Here are the first set of Fortnite Foundation Quests and the rewards you’ll get for completing them:

Foundation Quest Reward Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (3) The Foundation Skin Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Covert Cavern (3) Foundation’s Fortune Emoticon Use Shield Potions in a single match (4) True Foundation Deal melee damage to opponents (100) Foundation’s Plasma Spike Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching (1) Foundation’s Mantle Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them (1000) Foundational Wrap

The first quest is relatively easy to complete, as Sanctuary is marked on the map and Mighty Monument is the giant statue located east of it. Seven Outposts are located around the Island, where Vaults are found.

When searching Chests and Ammo Boxes at Covert Cavern, be wary of the NPC enemies and Gunnar Boss. Using Shield Potions in a single match is slightly trickier, as you’ll have to take some damage – and survive.

Dealing melee damage is easiest at the start of a match when players are still looking for weapons. Simply hit them with your pickaxe. If you’re struggling to snipe an opponent, try hiding in Tall Grass for stealth.

When it comes to hiring a character, there are only a few NPCs that can help you complete this quest. Look for Agent Jones, Brainiac, Galactico, Jonesy The First, Lt. John Llama, Shanta, and The Visitor on the map.

You’ll unlock the second set of Fortnite Foundation Quests when you finish the first six. Here are the quests and the rewards you’ll get for completing them:

Foundation Quest Reward Assist in eliminating Gunnar (1) Tactical Visor Toggle Emote Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (500) The Foundation Combat Elite Style Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (1,000) The Foundation Tactical Style Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10 (2) The Rocket Wing Glider Complete all of The Foundation Quests (4) The Rocket Wing Glider (Stealth)

You can find Gunnar at Covert Cavern, but you only need to damage him once to complete the quest – leave it to another player to eliminate him if you want. Common and uncommon weapons are grey or green.

Dealing damage from above requires you to have higher ground than your opponents, so hills or buildings are good for this. Landing at a Seven Outpost requires you to visit one of the locations with Vaults.

Finally, you’ll unlock the last cosmetic automatically when you complete all of The Foundation Quests.

How to unlock The Foundation (The Rock) skin in Fortnite

Unlocking The Foundation skin in Fortnite is relatively easy, as you’ll only need to complete the first Foundation Quest by visiting Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary.

Any quests you take part in beyond this will unlock extra cosmetics and styles for The Foundation, but the skin will remain yours whether you complete these or not.

Remember that you’ll also need to own the Chapter 3: Season 1 Battle Pass to be able to take part in the Foundation Quests and unlock The Foundation skin, so purchase that if you haven’t already.

