How to defeat The Foundation boss in Fortnite & get Mythic MK-Seven

The Foundation is a new boss fight in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but he won’t go down without a fight. This guide contains tips and the best weapons to use to defeat him – and get that Mythic weapon!

Chapter 3 Season 1 has officially begun in Fortnite, and Epic Games have introduced loads of features including a ‘flipped’ Island to explore, a long-awaited Spider-Man crossover, and a bunch of new weapons.

As always, a brand new map means a powerful new boss fight, and this time players will be taking on The Foundation, who was recently revealed to be voiced by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Advertisement

Unlike previous boss fights, The Foundation isn’t hostile at first – he’s been a friend so far in the story, so that makes sense. But if you shoot him, he’ll go on the attack and won’t stop until one of you is defeated.

Contents

Where to find The Foundation boss in Fortnite

You can find The Foundation roaming around The Sanctuary, which is a new POI to the east of the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. He never goes indoors, so keep searching along the paths and you’ll find him eventually.

We’ve marked where we found The Foundation on the map below, but he won’t always be at that exact point. Be aware that other players will likely be landing here to fight The Foundation too, so proceed with caution.

Advertisement

How to defeat The Foundation boss in Fortnite

The Foundation isn’t hostile until you attack, but once you start a fight, you’ll quickly realize he has a lot of health to get through. As well as a powerful MK-Seven, he can summon rocks and throw them at you, which causes some serious damage.

This location is also swarming with NPCs known as Seven Sentries who will join in the fight if they’re nearby. This makes The Foundation a very difficult boss who will be far easier to defeat in a squad or trio than by yourself.

The best way to approach this boss is to get a medium-to-long-range weapon and shoot from higher ground at a distance. We’d recommend the new MK-Seven Assault Rifle, which has a red dot sight, or a classic Sniper Rifle.

Advertisement

Another trick (shared by YouTuber Kanga) is to build up high, preferably with strong material like Metal, and use a Harpoon Gun to keep lifting The Foundation up then let him fall to deal a lot of drop damage.

In summary, here’s how to defeat The Foundation in Fortnite:

Head to The Sanctuary and stock up on some medium-to-long-range weapons. Search for The Foundation roaming around The Sanctuary. Shoot from afar to begin the battle. Use the natural environment as cover or build walls to use as a defense. Keep your distance to avoid receiving too much damage. Land headshots with your Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles for maximum damage.

Once you’ve defeated The Foundation, you’ll be able to pick up his Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle.

While this isn’t as exciting as getting a brand new weapon or item (like Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters), it is a more powerful version of the MK-Seven, which is already one of the best weapons in Chapter 3.

Advertisement

Now you know how to defeat The Foundation, visit our Fortnite home page to get more news, guides, and leaks from Chapter 3 and beyond.