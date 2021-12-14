Fortnite Chapter 3 Super Styles: How to unlock Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout & Gilded Reality skins

Super Level Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Battle Pass, giving players a new set of Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality skins to unlock.

Every season of Fortnite, the devs at Epic Games introduce three sets of highly-desirable skin styles to the Battle Pass that require players to reach an incredibly high level to unlock, meaning only the most dedicated fans will get them.

Following the v19.01 update, Chapter 3 Season 1’s Super Level Styles have been added to the Battle Pass. There are Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality styles for Shanta, Ronin, Lt. John Llama, Harlowe, and Spider-Man.

In order to unlock all of these Super Level Styles, you’ll need to meet some prerequisites first, including reaching Level 140 which could take you quite a while! Below, you’ll find out how to unlock all of these rare skin styles.

How to get Photo Negative Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Photo Negative Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 110 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 10 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

How to get Scarlet Blackout Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Scarlet Blackout Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 115 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 15 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

How to get Gilded Reality Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Gilded Reality Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 120 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 20 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

While Haven and Gumbo don’t have Super Level Styles this season, Haven will have a series of Masks that can be unlocked by completing specific quests. These are expected to go live in February 2022.

As you can see, getting all of these Super Level Styles is probably going to take you quite a while, but we’ve got some handy tips to earn XP fast in Fortnite that should help you unlock them as quickly as possible.

