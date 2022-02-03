All Seven Outpost and Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

Seven Outpost locations are brand new landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3. They contain Vaults that house top-tier weapons, so we’ve put together a map to help you find them all.

Chapter 3: Season 1 of Fortnite introduced loads of features including a reworked weapon pool, the long-awaited Spider-Man crossover (complete with web-shooter gloves), and of course, an entirely new map.

One of the biggest additions on the Chapter 3 map is the Seven Outposts, which are home to Vaults that contain loads of high-tier loot hidden inside Vault Chests – although they’re not very easy to open.

You’ll also need to visit Seven Outposts and Vaults to complete various weekly challenges throughout Chapter 3: Season 1, as well as the new Foundation Quests, so it’s worth brushing up on their locations.

Seven Outpost and Vault locations in Fortnite

Seven Outposts are scattered across the far reaches of the Fortnite map in Chapter 3. As you might have guessed, there are seven in total, with one at the center of the map and the rest dotted around the edges.

Here are all of the Seven Outpost locations in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

West of Covert Cavern.

Southwest of Greasy Grove.

Directly south of Condo Canyon.

Near the Mighty Monument statue east of Sanctuary.

Northeast of The Daily Bugle.

At the center of the map, northeast of Tilted Towers.

Each of these Seven Outposts also contains a Vault hidden underground, so if you’re looking to find one of those to complete a quest or get high-tier loot, simply head to one of the locations we’ve mentioned above.

We’ve also marked all of the Seven Outpost and Vault locations on the Fortnite map below to make finding them a little easier:

How to open a Vault in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Seven Outpost in Fortnite, you’ll need to check inside all of the surrounding buildings until you find one with stairs leading underground. Here, you should find a locked Vault waiting for you.

Approach the Vault and it will tell you how many players are needed to unlock it. You’ll always need at least one other player with you – or more, if you’re playing in Trios or Squads – so you’ll struggle in Solo mode.

If you are playing Solo, your only real option here is to hope that another player is around to help you out when opening the Vault so that you can both share the loot inside. Of course, this does require some trust.

A few clever players have found a loophole when playing in Solo mode, though. If you can find a chicken and grab it, you’ll be able to unlock a Vault that would normally require two players to stand near it.

We’re not sure if this trick still works (Epic might have removed it) but it’s worth trying if you’re struggling to get another player to cooperate with you.

Now that you know how to find a Seven Outpost and open a Vault, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

