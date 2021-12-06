Where is Spider-Man on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 introducing the official Spider-Man skin and the superhero’s very own Mythic weapon, a lot of players are wondering where the web-slinger NPC can be found on the map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived and the community is jumping into all of the new content that’s on offer.

While there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the flipped map and the variety of new weapons available to use, it’s the long-awaited Spider-Man crossover that’s receiving a lot of attention from the community.

With the web-slinger appearing as a new skin in the Battle Pass and the superhero’s very own Mythic web-shooters set to be officially released soon, it’s safe to say Spider-Man has made a big impact in Chapter 3.

As a result, a lot of players are wondering where Spider-Man is located on the Chapter 3 Fortnite map.

Where is Spider-Man NPC on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map?

As soon as the update went live, a lot of players began searching for Spider-Man all across the Chapter 3 map. Unfortunately, no trace of the superhero has been found, so it looks like Epic hasn’t added the web-slinger as an NPC.

While this may be disappointing news for some, there’s every chance that Spider-Man will be arriving in an upcoming patch, so keep your eyes peeled.

Not only are his Mythic web-shooters being added to the game on December 11, but reliable dataminer iFireMonkey has found a Mary Jane NPC in the game’s files.

According to the leaker, she’s going to be the character that sells players the Web-Shooters, as well as offering the “Show Next Storm Circle” service.

Here are the services the upcoming Mary Jane NPC will have: – Sells you a Pistol

– Sells you Spidermans Webshooters

– Sells the "Show Next Storm Circle" Service — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 5, 2021

As Mary Jane will be coming to the map in the near future, we can safely assume that Spider-Man will also be making an appearance. However, it’s hard to know whether they’ll be added at the same time – it all depends on Epic’s plans for the story.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with the web-slingers exact location when he’s added to the game, but in the meantime, check out our Fortnite home page for the latest news, guides, and leaks.