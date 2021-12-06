How to slide in Fortnite on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch

Sliding has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, meaning players can now get an evasive upper hand on their enemies – but you’ll need to know which button to press to use the new slide mechanic.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived with a bang, flipping the Island upside down to reveal a brand new map, introducing Spider-Man to the Battle Pass (as well as the ability to web-swing!), and finally adding the ability to slide.

If you’re wondering how to slide in Fortnite, you’re likely not alone, as many players have been left confused about how to use the much-requested feature. Once you know, it’s easy, but there’s no guide or tutorial on offer.

Advertisement

We’ve got a handy guide below to bring you up to speed (get it?) on sliding in Fortnite.

Contents

How to slide in Fortnite Chapter 3

To slide in Fortnite, simply start running and hold down the crouch button. For PlayStation users, this is the right analog stick, but it will differ for other platforms. To stop sliding, press the same button again.

Sliding works best when you’re running down an incline or a steep hill, as you’ll move faster and further, but you can slide across a completely flat surface (you won’t go very far, though).

You can also fire weapons while sliding, which is a good tactic for surprising unaware opponents when you have the higher ground. This does take a bit of getting used to, so practice before launching an ambush.

Advertisement

Slide commands in Fortnite for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC

These are the buttons you need to hold to slide in Fortnite on various platforms:

Platform/Console Command to Slide PS4 Press the right control stick PS5 Press the right control stick Xbox One Press the right control stick Xbox Series X|S Press the right control stick PC CTRL key Nintendo Switch Press the right control stick

These are the default commands, so if you’ve changed your key bindings or controller settings at any point, you’ll need to use whichever button you’ve chosen for ‘crouching’ in Fortnite to begin sliding.

There’s also an option in Fortnite’s settings to change the amount of time you need to hold the ‘crouch’ button to enter sliding mode, which might make doing this in the heat of battle a little easier.

That’s everything you need to know about sliding in Fortnite! Check out some of our other guides below:

Advertisement

How to use Fortnite stat tracker | Best landing spots in Fortnite | All upcoming leaked skins | Best weapons to use in Fortnite | How to level up fast and earn more XP | Best Creative Codes map list in 2021 | Exotic weapon locations