Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced all kinds of new content, including an official Spider-Man skin along with the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters. Here’s where to find them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 came to a dramatic end after it was revealed that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was indeed The Foundation. Now, players are already well on their way into exploring what Chapter 3 has to offer.

The addition of Spider-Man has been one of the most talked-about changes. Not only because of the skin but also because of the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters that let you step into his shoes and sling around the island.

Advertisement

Where to find Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters in Fortnite

Technically speaking, the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters are not supposed to be available yet in Fortnite Chapter 3. Epic Games said they will release on December 11th at 10 AM ET.

However, some players have managed to get their hands on them early after discovering an NPC who sells them for 400 gold. The weird part is, it seems like their steps can be replicated. We’ll list them for you here:

The first step is the most obvious one. You’ll need to gather 400 gold from various locations across the map.

Then, make your way over to Greasy Grove and look for an NPC named Guaco in the Mexican restaurant in Greasy Grove.

After that, all you need to do is exchange the gold for the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters. That’s all there is to it!

It’s unclear why Epic Games has made the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters available ahead of schedule, or whether it will last.

But the good news is that if you follow these steps, you’ll be able to give them a whirl – at least for the time being.