How to complete Smileton dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker: All encounters, bosses, & how to start

FFXIV Endwalker’s Smileton dungeon has likely left you frowning, so here’s a rundown of how to start and complete it, alongside all encounters and bosses that lurk within.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker serves as the game’s climax for the Warrior of Light, as they progress through time traveling, an impending apocalypse, and multiple fights against powerful foes.

After you stop the Final Days, you must help the panic-stricken Loporrit Buildingway with a mysterious task that involves a Dungeon at the center of the Moon, “Smileton,” where a hilarious yet terrifying invention lies in wait for a worthy challenger.

FFXIV Endwalker: How To Unlock Smileton Dungeon

To unlock this dungeon, you must complete the following Quest:

Cutting the Cheese

Quest Giver: Panic-stricken Loporrit

Location: Old Sharlayan (11.8, 11.4)

Old Sharlayan (11.8, 11.4) Level: 90

FFXIV Endwalker: Smileton Dungeon: Objectives

Upon your arrival at the ominous Smileport, you’ll be given six different objectives:

Arrive at Smileport

Clear Smileport

Arrive at the Welcome Wheel

Clear the Welcome Wheel

Arrive at the Frame

Defeat the Big Cheese

Smileton has three different areas: “Smileport,” “Welcome Wheel,” and “The Frame.” These will feature several minor enemies that you will have to defeat on your way through them, and at the end of each zone, a boss battle will occur.

Read More: FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide

Keep in mind that failing any mechanic will result in whoever failed it receiving a two-minute stacking Vulnerability Up debuff.

FFXIV Smileton guide

Smileton Fight #1 – Face

As you arrive at the end of the Smileport, Face will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The abilities it will use in this fight are the following:

Lines of Fire: Face will tether to the face statues present outside the arena, and then some line AoEs will pop up. This forces the party members to align with one of the statues to avoid getting hit by the line AoEs, which will always result in automatic death if you fail. After the beams hit, you will get a debuff depending on the color of the statue, either Blue or Red. You must alternate between those debuffs, since getting two stacks will inflict heavy damage, and three stacks will kill you.

Off My Lawn: This knockback attack is usually combined with an AoE targeted to every party member, so make sure to spread out to avoid overlapping.

This knockback attack is usually combined with an AoE targeted to every party member, so make sure to spread out to avoid overlapping. Temper’s Flare: A Raid-wide AoE which can be mitigated and healed through.

A Raid-wide AoE which can be mitigated and healed through. Upside Down: Causes the faces outside the arena to turn upside down so that their color switches.

Causes the faces outside the arena to turn upside down so that their color switches. Heart On Fire IV: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

Smileton Fight #2 – Frameworker

As you arrive at the end of the Welcome Wheel, Frameworker will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The abilities it will use in this fight are the following:

Circular Saw: A Raid-wide AoE which can be mitigated and healed through.

Leap Forward: The Frameworker will jump in the direction that it’s facing and spawn a large AoE. Move to the opposite wall to successfully avoid it.

The Frameworker will jump in the direction that it’s facing and spawn a large AoE. Move to the opposite wall to successfully avoid it. Print Workers: The Frameworker will instruct the two adds to do a Leap Forward.

The Frameworker will instruct the two adds to do a Leap Forward. Omnidimensional Onslaught: A conal AoE that will first point to cardinal and then intercardinal directions. To successfully avoid, move into the safe spot that will be left after the cardinal AoEs explode.

A conal AoE that will first point to cardinal and then intercardinal directions. To successfully avoid, move into the safe spot that will be left after the cardinal AoEs explode. Steel Beam: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

Smileton Boss Battle – Smilemaker: The Big Cheese

As you arrive at the end of the Frame, The Big Cheese will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The abilities it will use in this fight are the following:

Explosives Distribution: The Big Cheese will spawn two tanks outside the arena on top of conveyor belts. Arrows will then show up, indicating how far these will move (one arrow for the top quadrant, two arrows for the bottom quadrant). Move to a safe zone to successfully avoid.

Piercing Missile: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Dispense Explosives: The Big Cheese spawns two bombs in different quadrants. These will explode if you get too close, so avoid closing your distance.

The Big Cheese spawns two bombs in different quadrants. These will explode if you get too close, so avoid closing your distance. Explosive Power: Triggers the bombs that have been previously set up in the arena.

Triggers the bombs that have been previously set up in the arena. Right Disassembler: The Big Cheese will attack, covering the entire right side of the arena.

The Big Cheese will attack, covering the entire right side of the arena. Left Disassembler: The Big Cheese will attack, covering the entire left side of the arena.

The Big Cheese will attack, covering the entire left side of the arena. Electric Arc: One of the party members will receive a stack marker, and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops.

One of the party members will receive a stack marker, and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops. Levelling Missile: This attack is a targeted AoE on each party member.

This attack is a targeted AoE on each party member. Violent Discharge: A Raid-wide AoE which can be mitigated and healed through.

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how to bring down the Big Cheese in FFXIV Endwalker’s Smileton dungeon!

