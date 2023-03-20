How to complete Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has tons of quests for players to complete, but the Secret of the Spring mission is liable to leave players confused and unsure of what to do. If this is the case, then let’s give you a rundown of how to complete the quest.

As you can expect from an RPG like Diablo 4, which is one of the leading franchises in the world when it comes to the genre, players will be losing a silly amount of hours to the exhausting amount of content in the game.

The overarching narrative dissecting the endless war between the High Heavens and Burning Hells is obviously at the heart of the game. On the other hand, the tireless amount of main quests and side quests are where Diablo 4 players will spend the bulk of their time.

One of these quests – Secret of the Spring – has a little mystery behind it. It’s not quite as straightforward as other quests in the game, so if you’re struggling or in need of a push in the right direction, we’ve got you covered.

Secret of the Spring quest location in Diablo 4

If you’re yet to stumble across this curious quest in Diablo 4, you can find the note that kicks everything off in the Fractured Peaks part of the map.

You will find a spot with four grapple spots grouped together, with an Altar of Lilith being located just below the bottom-right-most one, and the note is pretty much slap bang in the middle of the interactable ledges – just below the middle one.

There should also be a blue exclamation mark to designate its existence. Pick up the note, and this will trigger the Secret of the Spring quest.

Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4 solution

Once you’ve obtained the note, it will read: “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.” With this Diablo 4 quest now firmly underway, you will need to head to the highlighted area on your map to find a hot spring.

Find and locate the spring, then once you are there, stand right next to the spring, and use the Wait emote. Doing this requires you to bring up the emote wheel, and there’s a good chance that Wait won’t already be there ready to go.

So, customize the wheel and assign the emote to the wheel. Once you’ve done that, simply press the button to trigger the emote, and this will satisfy the requirement for the quest. A chest will pop up, extract your rewards, and the quest will be completed!

If you enjoyed our guide and feel it helped you in your time with Diablo 4, then check out a bunch of our other guides for Blizzard’s RPG:

