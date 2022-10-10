FFXIV Fan Festivals announced for 2023 & 2024: Dates, locations, & more

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Square Enix has announced a Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival for 2023 and another for 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV fan event.

To mark the milestone of reaching 27 million registered players, two special Final Fantasy XIV-themed events are set to be held by Square Enix in the next two years. Each will be set in a different country and will feature a variety of FFXIV celebrations.

As well as being the fourteenth entry in the long-running Final Fantasy series, FFXIV is one of the best MMOs of all time and sees its player base continue to grow year after year. Here’s everything you need to know about both upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival events.

Contents

Square Enix FFXIV is going from strength to strength.

FFXIV Fan Festival 2023

The first Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival will take place in London, UK, at The ExCel Centre on October 21 and October 22, 2023.

The second Fan Festival will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 28 and July 29, 2023.

FFXIV Fan Festival 2024

The third Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival will take place in early 2024 in Japan.

However, no dates or venues have been confirmed as of yet. We’ll be sure to add them here when they are.

Square Enix Heroes of Light will be able to gather in person for the first time in years.

What can we expect?

The news of the events was shared during the 73rd Letter from the Producer LIVE stream (as part of the 8th 14th-hour broadcast) during which FFXIV Online Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed the game now has more than 27 million registered players across the world.

The FFXIV Fan Festivals will mark the first time in recent years that Final Fantasy fans will be able to gather in person at a live event, as previous ones have been held digitally. Each show will feature live guest appearances from the developers and voice actors as well as some live music concerts.

That’s all we know about the events for now, but until then, check out the teaser trailer for all three events below:

Final Fantasy XIV is currently in the middle of its 6.2 update known as Buried Memory and has seen some characters cross the FFXIV multiverse to battle the Heroes of Light – or potentially aid them.

