Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2024: Start date and everything we know
Festival of the Lost 2024 is right around the corner, and here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s upcoming seasonal event.
Starting back in 2015, Festival of the Lost has been a long-running Halloween event that celebrates the spookiest time of the year. It has become a tradition in Bungie’s looter shooter, giving players the chance to farm unique loot, cosmetics, and more every year.
It returns this year, once again providing a range of exclusive weapons, armor, and other rewards for you to get. Here’s everything you need to know about Festival of the Lost 2024 to help you prepare for the event as it edges closer.
Start date and end date
Festival of the Lost 2024 will start on October 29, 2024, and will run for three weeks before concluding on November 19, 2024.
You can expect the event to get underway following the weekly reset at 5pm UTC, which will be one of the following times depending on what timezone you are in:
- Pacific Time (PT): 10:00
- Eastern Time (ET): 13:00
- British Summer Time (BST): 18:00
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 19:00
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 03:00
New and reprised weapons
The only new weapon added in Festival of the Lost 2024 is Arcane Embrace, an Arc Shotgun, and the first-ever Heavy Burst frame. This new archetype fires a hard-hitting, two-round burst, providing plenty of firepower if you can keep it under control.
However, the update will also introduce a variety of reprised weapons from past events, with Acosmic, Jurassic Green, Mechabre, and Horror Story all being given refreshed perk pools.
Here’s a full breakdown of all the new and reprised weapons added in Festival of the Lost 2024, including the perks you’ll be able to farm on them:
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Acosmic
|Void Heavy GL
(Rapid-Fire)
|Clown Cartridge
Enlightened Action
Impulse Amplifier
Air Trigger
Slickdraw
Reverberation
Withering Gaze
|Cascade Point
Explosive Light
Destabilizing Rounds
Chain Reaction
Bait and Switch
Deconstruct
Frenzy
Arcane Embrace
|Arc Shotgun
(Heavy Burst)
|Air Trigger
Fourth Time’s The Charm
Grave Robber
Lone Wolf
Slideshot
Dual Loader
Threat Detector
|Closing Time
Desperado
Precision Instrument
Surrounded
Tap The Trigger
Swashbuckler
Voltshot
Horror Story
|Stasis Auto Rifle
(Precision)
|Elemental Capacitor
Dynamic Sway Reduction
Discord
Enlightened Action
Under-Over
Envious Assassin
Demolitionist
|Headstone
Collective Action
Target Lock
Cascade Point
Frenzy
Vorpal Weapon
Adrenaline Junkie
Jurassic Green
|Solar Pulse Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)
|Closing Time
Lone Wolf
Loose Change
Keep Away
Heal Clip
Rangefinder
Subsistence
|Under Pressure
Kill Clip
Adrenaline Junkie
Desperate Measures
Frenzy
Headseeker
Incandescent
Mechabre
|Arc Sniper Rifle
(Aggressive)
|Keep Away
Triple Tap
Clown Cartridge
Snapshot Sights
Air Trigger
Lone Wolf
Demolitionist
|Closing Time
Opening Shot
Voltshot
To The Pain
Discord
Firing Line
Vorpal Weapon
New armor
Festival of the Lost will introduce three new armor sets, one each for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock. These are all inspired by wizards and will be earnable by partaking in the event’s activities, though there will also be premium versions available in the Eververse Store for Silver.
Official concept art showing what these will look like was revealed back in the Revenant Act 1 reveal stream, where the following designs were showcased:
The theme of these designs was voted on back in January 2024, when the community decided it wanted Evil Wizard designs for Hunter and Warlock but a Good Wizard design for Titan.
As such, the armor for Hunter and Warlock is heavily inspired by witchcraft and dark magic, while the new Titan armor lends itself more to traditional wizards and the good guys of the magic world.
All event masks
Festival of the Lost 2024 adds eight new masks to the game for players to use while they farm candy and loot. The new masks that you can look forward to using are as follows:
- Cayde-6 Mask
- Cursed Thrall Mask
- Finalized Ghost
- Kadi 55-30 Mask
- Nezarec Mask
- Marathon Runner Mask
- Tower Staff Mask
- Witness Mask
Festival of the Lost 2024 activities
The main draw of this year’s event will be the return of Haunted Sectors, modified versions of existing Lost Sectors that feature a range of Halloween-themed enemies, including the Headless One boss.
By playing these, you’ll be able to earn Eerie Engrams, which can be used to roll for and focus the weapons from the event. This will be your best way to farm the god rolls you want and make the most of Festival of the Lost 2024.
More details on what this year’s event will have to offer are expected in a TWID before the event begins. We’ll be sure to update this article when we know more about it, so be sure to check back frequently.
In the meantime, you’ll want to know all about the best PvE Weapons and best PvP weapons that are dominating the current meta. Why not check out our Exotic weapons tier list too, which ranks all of the game’s Exotics from best to worst to help you optimize your loadouts.