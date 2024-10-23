Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2024: Start date and everything we know

Festival of the Lost 2024 is right around the corner, and here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s upcoming seasonal event.

Starting back in 2015, Festival of the Lost has been a long-running Halloween event that celebrates the spookiest time of the year. It has become a tradition in Bungie’s looter shooter, giving players the chance to farm unique loot, cosmetics, and more every year.

It returns this year, once again providing a range of exclusive weapons, armor, and other rewards for you to get. Here’s everything you need to know about Festival of the Lost 2024 to help you prepare for the event as it edges closer.

Festival of the Lost 2024 will start on October 29, 2024, and will run for three weeks before concluding on November 19, 2024.

You can expect the event to get underway following the weekly reset at 5pm UTC, which will be one of the following times depending on what timezone you are in:

Pacific Time (PT): 10:00

10:00 Eastern Time (ET): 13:00

13:00 British Summer Time (BST): 18:00

18:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 19:00

19:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 03:00

New and reprised weapons

The only new weapon added in Festival of the Lost 2024 is Arcane Embrace, an Arc Shotgun, and the first-ever Heavy Burst frame. This new archetype fires a hard-hitting, two-round burst, providing plenty of firepower if you can keep it under control.

However, the update will also introduce a variety of reprised weapons from past events, with Acosmic, Jurassic Green, Mechabre, and Horror Story all being given refreshed perk pools.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the new and reprised weapons added in Festival of the Lost 2024, including the perks you’ll be able to farm on them:

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Acosmic Void Heavy GL

(Rapid-Fire) Clown Cartridge

Enlightened Action

Impulse Amplifier

Air Trigger

Slickdraw

Reverberation

Withering Gaze Cascade Point

Explosive Light

Destabilizing Rounds

Chain Reaction

Bait and Switch

Deconstruct

Frenzy

Arcane Embrace Arc Shotgun

(Heavy Burst) Air Trigger

Fourth Time’s The Charm

Grave Robber

Lone Wolf

Slideshot

Dual Loader

Threat Detector Closing Time

Desperado

Precision Instrument

Surrounded

Tap The Trigger

Swashbuckler

Voltshot

Horror Story Stasis Auto Rifle

(Precision) Elemental Capacitor

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Discord

Enlightened Action

Under-Over

Envious Assassin

Demolitionist Headstone

Collective Action

Target Lock

Cascade Point

Frenzy

Vorpal Weapon

Adrenaline Junkie

Jurassic Green Solar Pulse Rifle

(Rapid-Fire) Closing Time

Lone Wolf

Loose Change

Keep Away

Heal Clip

Rangefinder

Subsistence Under Pressure

Kill Clip

Adrenaline Junkie

Desperate Measures

Frenzy

Headseeker

Incandescent

Mechabre Arc Sniper Rifle

(Aggressive) Keep Away

Triple Tap

Clown Cartridge

Snapshot Sights

Air Trigger

Lone Wolf

Demolitionist Closing Time

Opening Shot

Voltshot

To The Pain

Discord

Firing Line

Vorpal Weapon

New armor

Festival of the Lost will introduce three new armor sets, one each for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock. These are all inspired by wizards and will be earnable by partaking in the event’s activities, though there will also be premium versions available in the Eververse Store for Silver.

Official concept art showing what these will look like was revealed back in the Revenant Act 1 reveal stream, where the following designs were showcased:

Article continues after ad







The theme of these designs was voted on back in January 2024, when the community decided it wanted Evil Wizard designs for Hunter and Warlock but a Good Wizard design for Titan.

As such, the armor for Hunter and Warlock is heavily inspired by witchcraft and dark magic, while the new Titan armor lends itself more to traditional wizards and the good guys of the magic world.

All event masks

Festival of the Lost 2024 adds eight new masks to the game for players to use while they farm candy and loot. The new masks that you can look forward to using are as follows:

Cayde-6 Mask

Cursed Thrall Mask

Finalized Ghost

Kadi 55-30 Mask

Nezarec Mask

Marathon Runner Mask

Tower Staff Mask

Witness Mask

Bungie Eight new masks will be wearable in this year’s event.

Festival of the Lost 2024 activities

The main draw of this year’s event will be the return of Haunted Sectors, modified versions of existing Lost Sectors that feature a range of Halloween-themed enemies, including the Headless One boss.

By playing these, you’ll be able to earn Eerie Engrams, which can be used to roll for and focus the weapons from the event. This will be your best way to farm the god rolls you want and make the most of Festival of the Lost 2024.

More details on what this year’s event will have to offer are expected in a TWID before the event begins. We’ll be sure to update this article when we know more about it, so be sure to check back frequently.

