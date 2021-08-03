Best FFXIV Online Twitch streamers to watch

As Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to grow on Twitch, we’ve listed five of the best FFXIV streamers, including Asmongold, Zepla and more.

Square Enix’s MMO, Final Fantasy XIV Online, has become one of 2021’s biggest streaming titles, especially in the wake of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit.

While some streamers have dedicated their careers to exploring Eorzea, others have migrated across from Blizzard’s World of Warcraft in search of something new.

So, as the FFXIV streaming landscape continues to expand, here are the top five streamers we’d recommend checking out.

Zepla

One of the OG Final Fantasy streamers, YouTube star and Twitch sensation Zepla‘s streams are enjoyable for both beginners and experienced players alike.

Taking to Eorzea in her iconic bunny ears, her streams are the perfect blend of fun and action, while her YouTube is full of tutorials to help out newer players, analysis of the latest news, and her take on some of the gaming sphere’s hottest topics.

With 136k Twitch followers and 239k YouTube subs, Zepla is one of our top FFXIV streamers.

Rich Campbell

While he’s only recently taking his first steps into the world of Eorzea, OTK’s richwcampbell has etched his name into FFXIV history.

Playing the game non-stop as of late, the former WoW streamer and caster spends his time slinging spells and taking names.

As Rich himself continues to progress through the game, his inspiring personality and fun approach make him perfect for those who want to relax and enjoy some MMO action.

AnnieFuschia

Going viral after being banned from Amazon Games’ New World for milking a cow (but not really), AnnieFuschia is also a great option to catch some MMO content.

Having migrated across from WoW to test out FFXIV and New World, the Swedish streamer is renowned for her bubbly personality and collaborations with the likes of Naguura and other MMO stars.

Bringing her expertise and fierce competitiveness across to FFXIV, her streams are a great way to enjoy the game from a whole new perspective – so long as she doesn’t get banned!

MrHappy1227

Yet another one of the OG Final Fantasy players, Twitch streamer MrHappy1227 has become a legend on the plains of Eorzea.

Dedicating his career to Final Fantasy games, as well as the likes of Genshin Impact, he’s the font of all FF knowledge, so yet again is great for players both new and old.

If you’re looking to pick up some tips and tricks, or simply watch some of the highest tier play that FFXIV has to offer, then MrHappy is the one for you.

Asmongold

Of course, it’s impossible to have a list of FFXIV streamers without including the self-professed professional neckbeard himself, Asmongold. His streams have shattered Twitch viewership expectations, propelling the MMO king to a new level of fame.

Beginning his stream with Just Chatting segments about all of the latest news, his playful personality and outright fearlessness have become a hit with Twitch viewers across the globe.

As he continues to progress through all of FFXIV’s expansions, we can’t wait to see what happens when Endwalker finally hits our screens.

So that’s it for our top five FFXIV streamers! As the Twitch landscape continues to grow, expect to see some new faces pop up on this list!

