Asmongold blown away by streamer’s wildly accurate cosplay of him

Prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold was stunned after another broadcaster cosplayed as him for Halloween in a transformation that left his viewers howling with laughter.

Asmongold is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. As a widely-known online personality, he’s often a hot topic of conversation — especially coming off of his two-week Twitch ban.

Now that he’s back and going viral by cleaning up his infamously cluttered house, he’s kicked up even more of a discussion… and has even caught the attention of cosplayers.

Article continues after ad

With Halloween coming up fast, cosplayer and Twitch streamer ‘Linzor’ decided to show off her skills with an Asmongold costume, which she shared on Twitter/X on October 29.

It wasn’t long before Asmon’s fans brought the cosplay to his attention, and it’s safe to say that he was equal parts impressed, confused, and stunned by the hilarious rendition of himself.

Article continues after ad

Linzor leaned into the bit by wearing a plain white t-shirt with a cockroach printed on it — a callback to that infamous moment a cockroach showed up on one of Asmon’s broadcasts.

Article continues after ad

She drew on a beard, donned some OTK sweatpants, and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail before cooking up the Asmongold special: an overcooked steak and a steamed potato.

The icing on the cake, though, was the fact that she blacked out some of her teeth, which sent Asmongold reeling as he reacted to her costume during an October 30 live stream.

“Oh my f*cking god,” Asmon exclaimed. “Bro, that is so good! Oh my god, it’s accurate, too. I guess so. The attention to detail. I… wow.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers were equally impressed with Linzor’s version of the Twitch streamer, with one commenting: “Lore accurate. Respected the source material.”

“The Asmongold multiverse is real,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

“Looks like you took decades to finish cleaning,” yet another said.

Now that Asmongold is back to streaming, he’s apologized for his past behavior and has promised to create more positive content in the future as he continues to work on cleaning up his home as “penance” for the actions that led to his ban.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only Halloween costume that’s blowing fans away; in fact, we compiled a list of the best costumes from this year’s spooky season, featuring influencers like Pokimane, Valkyrae and more!