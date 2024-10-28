Fuslie announces Twitch return two years after signing YouTube contract

100 Thieves member Fuslie has revealed her return to Twitch just over two years after leaving the platform for YouTube.

On August 31, 2022, Fuslie’s Twitch stream ended in tears as her viewers began spamming “goodbye” in her chat – prompting rumors that the 100 Thieves member was moving to YouTube Gaming.

Those rumors were eventually confirmed on September 6, and her first stream on the Google-owned platform happened the very next day. During that stream, Fuslie revealed her move to YouTube was because of Twitch’s DMCA system, as she was only one strike away from losing her account entirely.

On Saturday, October 26, Fuslie’s Twitch Partner badge returned to her account as she revealed she’s returning to the Amazon-owned platform after just over two years. In her post, Fuslie explained she’s going to multi-stream across both platforms.

“WE ARE SO BACK!!” she said in a post on X. “I’ll be trying out multi-streaming on both Twitch & YouTube starting next Tuesday (29th)! I am forever thankful for an amazing two years on YouTube and so excited to be streaming again on Twitch“

Fuslie was among a group of streamers that signed to YouTube back in 2022, and now she’s among that same group returning to Twitch in some capacity.

Back in September, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, FaZe Swagg, and even Sykkuno ended their exclusive contracts with YouTube and returned to Twitch.

Tim and Lupo have continued to multi-stream across both platforms with great success, while Swagg and Sykkuno dropped YouTube streams entirely so they could focus fully on Twitch.

Long-time YouTube supporters IShowSpeed and Ludwig have continued going strong on the site, with the former continuing to break viewership records.

With his latest record of over 1,000,000 live viewers in September 2024, Speed became the most-watched English-speaking streamer of all time.