Asmongold believes Twitch will ban him again one week after return

Streaming star Asmongold believes he will be banned from Twitch again before long, after making his return to the platform following a 14-day suspension.

In mid-October, Asmongold came under fire for calling Palestinians an “inferior culture” and saying he had no sympathy for them when talking about the ongoing conflict in the region.

The World of Warcraft streamer’s comments quickly circulated around social media and Twitch, with many viewers calling for the Amazon-owned platform to ban him. His ZackRawrr account was hit with a 14-day suspension and a number of companies cut ties with Asmon – including OTK and StarForge Systems.

That ban has since ended and Asmongold has returned to streaming. He has promised to visit the Middle East in the new year as to “broaden his perspective.” However, he also believes Twitch will ban him again before then.

“Listen, I won’t get banned for probably another week,” he said during his October 30 stream. “There’ll be a few more things that are probably going to happen and then I’ll probably end up getting banned after that. That’s what I’m assuming. Maybe, we’ll see what happens, I just don’t know yet.”

The streaming star said if he is going to be banned again, he’d prefer it to happen after November 5.

“You need to survive until Election Day? That’s true,” he added. “I have to survive and not get in trouble until Election Day. After Election Day, then we can have a lot of fun.”

Following his initial ban, Asmon called Twitch “inconsistent” when it comes to dishing out punishments. And he clearly believes he’s on a path to another suspension.

He also has apologized for his previous behavior and stated he wants to change the “tone” of his streams. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.