Rising Puerto Rican streamer passes Amouranth in most popular female streamer charts

VTubers are dominating the streaming world as the most popular female creators, but one rising Twitch star has emerged as a competitor, even surpassing Amouranth in the process.

The streaming landscape has been significantly altered with the rise of VTubers. The digital avatar streamers have taken over Twitch and YouTube in 2024 with Miko, Pekora, and Ironmouse leading the charge.

In Q3 2024, the VTuber momentum continued as Aqua surged to the top. According to StreamsCharts, her virtual concert in August pulled a whopping 735,000 peak viewers.

Article continues after ad

Japanese VTuber Miko, meanwhile, was able to hit 170,000 peak viewers, a personal record, with her own 3D concert.

However, 22-year-old Puerto Rican streamer Alondrissa had the most peak viewers for a non-VTuber in Q3 with over 150K. Just like the other two broadcasts, hers was music-themed, too as she was joined by rapper Young Miko.

Kick sensation Amourath actually had her own record-breaking stream in July when she amassed 121K viewers. Breaking the trend, her stream wasn’t music-related and the thousands who tuned in watched her open Disney trading cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The remaining top ten on the most popular chart are all Japanese VTubers who broadcast on YouTube. Interestingly, Alondrissa’s broadcast was more than double the peak views of non-VTubers such as Canadian Valorant star Kyedae, Emiru, and Maddison Beer.

streamscharts

With 2024 in its final stretch, it will be interesting to see if anyone is able to make a last-ditch effort to enter the top 10 or if the reign of VTuber dominance will continue into 2025 and beyond.

Article continues after ad

It won’t be easy, though if recent results are anything to go by. On October 27, Yuki Sakuna made history when her debut stream reached 383,139 viewers. Not only was it the most viewers for a VTuber debut, it also became the third most-watched VTuber stream overall.