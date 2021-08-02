Asmongold calls WoW community “trash” compared to FFXIV fans

As Twitch star Asmongold continues to explore the vistas of Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Eorzea, he’s called out the WoW community for being “trash” in comparison to FFXIV’s.

Asmongold’s iconic FFXIV character, Asmongold Bald, has etched himself into both Eorzean legend, and Twitch streaming history. Shocking himself with his stats after switching to the Square Enix title, the self-professed professional neckbeard’s popularity continues to snowball.

Despite his FFXIV prowess, the streamer made his name in World of Warcraft, a game now scarred by the ongoing Activision Blizzard lawsuit that alleges the company freely allowed sexual harassment in the workplace.

Making Eorzea his home, Asmongold has praised the FFXIV community for being so positive in comparison to WoW’s.

Asmongold compares WoW and FFXIV communities

As more and more streamers join the FFXIV universe, fans everywhere have been flocking to make them feel welcome. With fellow Twitch behemoths like Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar getting almost royal welcomes, Asmongold has directly praised the game’s community.

Referencing a clip by EsfandTV, where he called the community “so excited and so accepting,” Asmongold echoed these sentiments on his August 1 stream.

“It’s been an incredible adventure, and I’ve really enjoyed it a lot,” he stated. “I saw a clip of Esfand talking about the Final Fantasy community as a better community than the WoW community, in terms of being supportive, etcetera.

“Let me tell you something. That is completely true. There has never been a truer true that has ever been trued. I’ll be honest, the WoW community is trash. How do I know that? Because I was in it.”

Although he clarified that “I am still in the WoW community, I’m just trying something different,” he concluded by saying “that’s basically how I feel about it.”

While his roots will forever be within WoW, Asmongold has clearly found a place within the bustling walls of FFXIV’s vast cities, and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.