Asmongold shocked by his own insane Final Fantasy XIV Twitch stats

As Twitch sensation Asmongold continues to pivot towards Final Fantasy XIV: Online instead of WoW, he’s revealed his insane viewership stats from his first day playing the game.

Originally known as a WoW streamer, Twitch sensation Asmongold has branched out of late to try out the likes of MMO titles Final Fantasy XIV and Ashes of Creation.

While maintaining that he’ll continue to play WoW, Asmon has cemented himself within the FFXIV streaming community. Making over $30k in a single stream, he’s become quite the authority on the game.

In the wake of this insane statistic, he has gone on to reveal his total viewership from his first day playing FFXIV, and these numbers will have you gobsmacked.

Asmongold’s Final Fantasy XIV viewership stats

On the very first day that he played the iconic Square Enix title, Asmon shattered viewership expectations.

Saturday, July 3 saw him reel in 213,270 maximum viewers and an average of 143,254. It gets better, though. Well over 2 million people watched the stream while it was live, with 8,673 choosing to subscribe to him and 35,085 choosing to follow.

Stating that “there’s a lot of people watching, holy f**k, yeah there’s a lot of people. A whole lot of people,” even Asmon himself seems to be pretty shaken by his own stats.

Despite this insane rise to FFXIV Twitch stardom, his choice to take to the plains of Eorzea has divided his fanbase. Having to hit back at critics who claimed that he would “completely s**t on the game,” he’s also received an influx of hate for playing WoW instead of FFXIV.

Either way, he remains pretty resolute in his decision to add a bit more MMO variety to his streams. After all, it’s quite clearly working for him!

So if you’re an Asmon fan make sure to drop him a congrats in the chat for these stunning viewership stats.