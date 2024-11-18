Emiru says she wont attend Streamer Awards after “weird” nominations

Twitch streamer Emiru says she won’t be attending QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards, despite being nominated for Streamer of the Year and Best Just Chatting Streamer.

On November 11, Twitch star QTCinderella revealed the nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards, a yearly event she organizes that aims to recognize the best and brightest online entertainers.

This year, popular streamer Emiru — a member of OTK and a celebrated cosplayer — was nominated for two awards, one of which was Streamer of the Year.

Instagram: emiru.jpg Emiru is one of the most popular female broadcasters on Twitch.

However, Emiru seemed off-put by her nominations, noticing that she wasn’t included in the Sapphire Award nominees, a category specifically for streamers who are women or another marginalized gender.

“Uh, yeah guys, I’m nominated for Streamer of the Year,” she said during a November 17 broadcast. “Don’t you guys think it’s kind of funny how the token woman is in every big category but the ‘woman’ category?

“I wonder why. That’s kinda weird, isn’t it? Ugh, whatever. I’m not going. …I know a lot of people were like, how is Emi Streamer of the Year and Just Chatting Streamer, but not in the female streamer category?”

Emiru has consistently been one of the net’s top female streamers year over year, with StreamsCharts ranking her 5th excluding VTubers in October 2024 with 219 hours, 50 minutes watched in Q3 2024.

In 2022, Emiru was nominated for Best League of Legends Streamer, which was won by Tyler1. In 2023, Emiru wasn’t nominated at all.

Commenters appear to be on Emiru’s side, with one writing on Reddit: “She’s valid for thinking something is odd about it… the biggest female streamer for 2 years in a row not being nominated for Sapphire… then getting thrown into best streamer seems VERY odd.”

“It doesn’t make sense for her to get a SOTY nom but not a Sapphire one,” another said.

“Biggest female streamer not making it into the female streamer category is weird,” yet another argued.

The 2024 Streamer Awards have been a hot topic of contention ever since the nominees were announced earlier in November, with many viewers lashing out at the selection process and questioning why certain broadcasters were nominated at all.

QTCinderella hit back at these remarks several times on social media, reminding critics that votes are decided by majority fan vote, with a smaller percentage going to a panel made up of industry experts.