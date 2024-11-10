Asmongold says FBI contacted him over $30k streamer bounty

Asmongold has revealed that he was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation concerning a $30k bounty offered by another Twitch streamer, but chose not to pursue any action.

During his stream on November 8, a viewer told him that they had seen a clip of a “streamer doing a $30k bounty” on him and that they “didn’t get banned.” In response, Asmon initially pointed out that the individual responsible was “joking around.”

After a long pause, he continued to provide further context on the event, stating, “The FBI actually contacted me about that.” Explaining his reasons for deciding “not to pursue any charges,” he continued, “I rewatched the clip and she clearly was not talking about me so I thought it was a waste of time.”

While Asmon didn’t initially name any specific individuals involved, a viewer later mentions former Blizzard employee Mark Kern, also known as Grummz, as the actual target of the bounty, who Twitch streamer Denims had jokingly offered $30k to anyone who could make Grummz “disappear.”

Toneman, who offered the original $20k bounty on Grummz, was banned from X/Twitter as a result.

“She wasn’t talking about me, so that’s why I didn’t push it, even though it maybe could have been interpreted that way,” Asmon concluded.

Before this conversation, Asmon had been discussing the ban of Twitch streamer Central Committee after comments they made about YouTube and Kick content creator Destiny.

Of the latter, Central Committee, also known as Mike from PA, said “Holy s**t guys if you live in Florida I have an opportunity for you. If you want to earn $100k let me know.”

While the length of the ban isn’t known, Central Committee later admitted that they “deserved the ban,” claiming the statement was a “joke.”

Asmongold is no stranger to being banned for controversial comments, of course, having received a two-week timeout from Twitch back in October for his comments on Palestine.