Top 10 Ligue 1 FIFA 23 ratings: Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, more

Ligue 1 will feature some of FIFA 23’s very best players, largely down to the ridiculous number of top signings that PSG has made in recent years. Here are our predictions for the top 10 highest-rated Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23.

The French league has emerged as one of the most popular leagues in FIFA over the last few years, thanks in no small part to the growth of Paris Saint-German into a European heavyweight.

Each season, Ligue 1 produces some of the highest-rated cards in the entire game, and FIFA 23 is no different. Kylian Mbappe has blossomed into arguably the best young player in the world and icons like Lionel Messi are stationed in the growing league.

With all this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the top 10 Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23 based on their ratings.

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 top-rated players: Predictions

These are all just predictions for now, as EA is yet to reveal the full slate of FIFA 23 ratings. The upgrades and downgrades can be a little tough to anticipate, so we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the official ratings are released.

Achraf Hakimi: 85 -> 85

Ever since his big-money move from Inter Milan back in 2021, Hakimi has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best full-backs. His blistering pace makes him an incredible attacking threat, and he has more than enough defensive nous to keep things tight at the back.

Despite a solid season last year, he was ultimately pipped by Nice’s Clauss to a TOTS spot. For this reason, we think his rating will stick at 85, but at just 23 years of age, the future is bright for this exciting talent.

Wissam Ben Yedder: 84-> 85

Wissam Ben Yedder has been a FUT favorite for many years, and even at 31, he’s still doing the business for Monaco as they look to keep pace with the stars of PSG. In fact, the 2021/22 season was his best in front of goal to date, notching 25 in 37 appearances.

After somewhat harshly being stuck at 84 last season, we expect his performances to be rewarded in FIFA 23 with a +1 upgrade. This will no doubt make him into one of the game’s meta strikers.

Sergio Ramos: 88 -> 86

There’s no denying that Sergio Ramos has been one of the best defenders in world football over the last decade, particularly as an integral part of Real Madrid’s back line. His move to PSG has been plagued by injuries though, yet we still get glimpses of the man who won four Champion League titles with Madrid.

Sadly, at the age of 36, and with other defenders staking claim to PSG’s starting XI, it does appear that Ramos’ best days are behind him. This will likely be reflected in his FIFA 23 rating, with a -2 downgrade to a still respectable 86.

Marco Veratti: 87 -> 87

So often underrated compared to other midfield players, Marco Veratti remains an important cog in the PSG machine. While he doesn’t often produce show-stopping moments like a De Bruyne or Modric, the little Italian’s range of passing and defensive work shouldn’t be overlooked.

Last season was another strong, if uneventful, campaign for Veratti as PSG breezed to the Ligue 1 title. For that reason, his 87 rating feels right on the money going into FIFA 23.

Kaylor Navas: 88 -> 87

Another player who often slips under the radar, Kaylor Navas has been a great servant for PSG over the last two seasons. While he’s often faced stiff competition, he always manages to earn back his place between the posts.

The signing of Donnarumma may well prove to be the Costa Rican’s downfall, however, as the big Italian will no doubt be pushed into the number 1 spot this season. It’s no shade on Navas’ ability, but a dip in overall rating is expected.

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89 -> 88

Speaking of Donnarumma, the six-foot-five keeper is next on the list. After helping Italy to European Championship glory and securing a move to PSG in 2021, the stopper was handed a huge upgrade to 89 in FIFA 22.

However, his performances last season didn’t always live up to his rating, and he was often left on the bench in favor of Kaylor Navas. There’s no doubting his quality, however, and while a -1 downgrade is on the cards in FIFA 23, this may only be a temporary dip.

Marquinhos: 87 -> 88

Approaching his tenth season with PSG, Marquinhos has lived up to his promise and become one of the world’s very best center-backs. After receiving an already impressive 87-rated card last year, the Brazilian has since bagged a place in the Ligue 1 TOTS and the FIFA 22 Team of the Year.

There’s no way that EA can let these achievements go unrewarded, but a substantial upgrade might place him too close to the Van Dijk’s of this world. With that in mind, a +1 boost to take him to 88 feels reasonable.

Neymar: 91 -> 90

It’s hard to argue that Neymar Jr isn’t one of the most naturally gifted footballers on the planet. His breathtaking flair and attacking prowess are a joy to behold when he’s in full flow, and he’s definitely one of Ligue 1’s best players.

However, injury problems and some frustrating performances have seen him be overshadowed by his fellow attackers in the last couple of years. So, despite making the Ligue 1 TOTS in FIFA 22, we think a -1 downgrade could be on the way for the tricky Brazilian.

Lionel Messi: 93 ->92

For many fans, Lionel Messi is quite simply the best there has ever been. His glittering career has seen him secure a record seven Ballon d’Ors and net over 750 goals, most of which came for Barcelona.

Since making a dramatic switch to PSG last year, incredible performances haven’t come nearly as often as he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings. After a relatively average season by his ridiculous standards, it only seems fair that he drops to 92 overall, which should still see him challenge the best players in FIFA 23.

Kylian Mbappe: 91 -> 92

Outshining Messi and Neymar is no easy take, but that’s exactly what Kylian Mbappe did in the 2021/22 season. The 23-year-old wunderkind finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer and solidified his place as the most exciting talent on the planet right now.

He already had an eye-watering 91-rated card in FIFA 22, but his displays more than warrant another upgrade. Mbappe is ready to challenge the old guard for the title of world’s best, and a 92 rating should see him do just that in FIFA 23.

