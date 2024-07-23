College Football 25 griddy celebration explained

College Football 25 features a large selection of celebrations for first downs, interceptions, and touchdowns, including the infamous griddy dance move.

There is no excessive celebration penalty in College Football 25, meaning players can showboat to their heart’s content. EA ensured that by giving players plenty of different options to show off and also added secret celebrations that aren’t explicitly mentioned in the settings.

One of the most popular celebrations across the NFL and College Football is the griddy. NFL superstar star wide Justin Jefferson first popularized the dance in 2021 and it has since taken over the sport.

College Football 25 paid homage to Jefferson by including the dance and named it after the receiver’s alma mater, Louisiana State University.

To do the griddy celebration in College Football 25, press L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and flick the right stick up.

Instead of calling the celebration the griddy, EA called it the Tiger Swag as a nod to Justin Jefferson since LSU’s mascot is Mike the Tiger, and the star receiver played at LSU in college.

This dance is only available as a touchdown celebration and isn’t available to do after an interception or first down.

If players want to rub it in even more, they can do a celebration run while running into the end zone by pressing either LT, RT, and A on Xbox or L2, R2, and X on PlayStation before ending with a Tiger Swag dance after scoring.

For the complete list of celebrations in College Football 25, check out our guide.