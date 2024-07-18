How to celebrate in College Football 25: Touchdown, interception celebrations, more

Celebrations in College Football 25 are a thing, but be aware that there many different combos. Here’s a look at them all.

Now that College Football 25 has been released, we have our first look at what the return of the franchise looks like after three years of development.

College Football 25 includes a lengthy list of celebrations that can be used after achieving a first down, getting an interception, or scoring a touchdown.

With that said, here’s a look at how to celebrate in College Football 25.

Celebration controls

To quickly perform a College Football 25 celebration after a big play, including a first down or touchdown, move the right stick on either the Xbox or PlayStation controller after a play.

Keep in mind that College Football 25 features a wide variety of touchdown, first down, and interception celebration combos to master.

All celebration combos

Here’s the full list of touchdown celebrations for College Football 25:

Type Controls Vibes (TD) RS (Up) Shoot the Arrow (TD) RS (Right) Jacked (TD) RS (Down) Ice in My Veins (TD) RS (Left) Tiger Swag (TD) RS (Up) + LT/L2 I Can’t Hear You (TD) RS (Right) + LT/L2 The King (TD) RS (Down) + LT/L2 Strike a Pose (TD) RS (Left) + LT/L2 Who Cares (TD) RS (Up) + LB/L1 Cross Up (TD) RS (Right) + LB/L1 It’s Time (TD) RS (Down) + LB/L1 Head Swag (TD) RS (Left) + LB/L1 Wave Goodbye (TD) RS (Up) + RT/R2 Little Baby (TD) RS (Right) + RT/R2 On His Head (TD) RS (Down) + RT/R2 Put ‘Em to Sleep (TD) RS (Left) + RT/R2 Point to Fans (TD) RS (Up) + RB/R1 Come at Me Bro (TD) RS (Right) + RB/R1 Mic Drop (TD) RS (Down) + RB/R1 Salute or Show the Ice (Colorado Only) (TD) RS (Left) + RB/R1 Signal It (1st Down) RS (Up) Touch ‘Em Up (1st Down) RS (Right) Jacked (1st Down) RS (Down) Shake it Off (1st Down) RS (Left) Wave Goodbye (INT) RS (Up) Why You Throwing My Way (INT) RS (Right) Strapped (INT) RS (Down) Head Swag (INT) RS (Left)

That’s what you need to know about how to celebrate in College Football 25. Make sure to go over our kicking tutorial, plus best settings for the game.

