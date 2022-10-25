How to complete FIFA 23 Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade: Cost, solution & all rewards

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

EA have dropped the first FIFA 23 Hero SBC of the year, giving FUT managers the chance to add a fan-favorite player to their squad. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max. 87 Hero FUT Hero Upgrade, and every Hero in the reward pool.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players have been treated to a massive amount of content since the game launched at the end of September. The devs have kept the new promos coming thick and fast, with daily SBCs to complete.

Following the success of the Icon Upgrade, the first Hero SBC of FIFA 23 is now live, with some of football’s biggest cult favorites up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero upgrade, from the cheapest solution to all of the Heroes available.

How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade

There is only one squad required for this FIFA 23 Hero Upgrade, which will set you back around 76,000 coins, according to FUTBIN, if you have to buy every player from scratch.

This makes it much cheaper than the Icon SBC that dropped the previous week, even though there are still some top-tier cards up for grabs.

Check out the requirements for the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade below, as well as the cheapest possible solution:

Requirements

TOTW players: Min. 1

Squad rating: Min. 85

Players in the squad: 11

Solution

Every Max 87. FUT Hero in FIFA 23

Although this SBC rules the very best FUT Heroes with its 87 rating cap, there are still some huge names in the mix. So, even though there’s no chance of seeing Ginola or Pele, you could still receive a footballing great that will take your squad to the next level.

Here’s every single player that could appear from the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade:

87-rated

Yaya Toure

Joe Cole

Ivan Cordoba

Jorge Campos

Hidetoshi Nakata

Claudio Marchisio

Tomas Brolin

Harry Kewell

86-rated

Robbie Keane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Freddie Ljungberg

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Jerzy Dudek

Sami Al-Jaber

Landon Donovan

Dirk Kuyt

Capdevila

Sidney Govou

Ji Sung Park

Wlodzimierz Smolarek

85-rated

Lars Ricken

Tim Cahill

Clint Dempsey

Peter Crouch

Saeed Al Owairan

Now that you can see every FUT Hero included in the SBC’s rewards, you can decide whether or not it is worth completing. The least valuable FUT Hero available is Lars Ricken at 22,000, so if you can cobble together the players for less than that, we recommend taking the plunge.

