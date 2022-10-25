How to complete FIFA 23 Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade: Cost, solution & all rewards

EA have dropped the first FIFA 23 Hero SBC of the year, giving FUT managers the chance to add a fan-favorite player to their squad. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max. 87 Hero FUT Hero Upgrade, and every Hero in the reward pool.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players have been treated to a massive amount of content since the game launched at the end of September. The devs have kept the new promos coming thick and fast, with daily SBCs to complete.
Following the success of the Icon Upgrade, the first Hero SBC of FIFA 23 is now live, with some of football’s biggest cult favorites up for grabs.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero upgrade, from the cheapest solution to all of the Heroes available.
How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade
There is only one squad required for this FIFA 23 Hero Upgrade, which will set you back around 76,000 coins, according to FUTBIN, if you have to buy every player from scratch.
This makes it much cheaper than the Icon SBC that dropped the previous week, even though there are still some top-tier cards up for grabs.
Check out the requirements for the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade below, as well as the cheapest possible solution:
Requirements
- TOTW players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: Min. 85
- Players in the squad: 11
Solution
Every Max 87. FUT Hero in FIFA 23
Although this SBC rules the very best FUT Heroes with its 87 rating cap, there are still some huge names in the mix. So, even though there’s no chance of seeing Ginola or Pele, you could still receive a footballing great that will take your squad to the next level.
Here’s every single player that could appear from the FIFA 23 Max. 87 FUT Hero Upgrade:
87-rated
- Yaya Toure
- Joe Cole
- Ivan Cordoba
- Jorge Campos
- Hidetoshi Nakata
- Claudio Marchisio
- Tomas Brolin
- Harry Kewell
86-rated
- Robbie Keane
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Freddie Ljungberg
- Aleksandr Mostovoi
- Jerzy Dudek
- Sami Al-Jaber
- Landon Donovan
- Dirk Kuyt
- Capdevila
- Sidney Govou
- Ji Sung Park
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek
85-rated
- Lars Ricken
- Tim Cahill
- Clint Dempsey
- Peter Crouch
- Saeed Al Owairan
Now that you can see every FUT Hero included in the SBC’s rewards, you can decide whether or not it is worth completing. The least valuable FUT Hero available is Lars Ricken at 22,000, so if you can cobble together the players for less than that, we recommend taking the plunge.
