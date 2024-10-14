EA FC 25 Oct 14 update Career Mode patch notes: Secondary position growth & new settings

EA FC 25 introduced a few massive innovations in Career mode. For the first time, players can manage some of the top women’s teams. Additionally, you can dive into the Player Career experience by selecting one of the available ICONs and see how they would thrive in modern-day football.

Live Start Points for 10 leagues and 12 cup competitions create an opportunity to follow along with real results and jump in during any gameweek of the season. Meanwhile, FC IQ overhauls the way managers edit their custom tactics, and a revamped youth academy increases the possibility of developing a wonder kid.

Article continues after ad

All that being said, the game mode has suffered from a few glitches at launch. EA took note of those complaints and responded accordingly in the first massive update.

EA SPORTS There is nothing more than experiencing lag during an EA FC 24 match.

Here are the full patch notes.

Career Mode changes

The Simulation gameplay preset is now the default for new Career Mode saves.

Added multiple settings when creating a new Career Mode save, including the ability to disable Club Growth Board Objectives.

Bug fixes

Improved Growth Plan logic for secondary positions in Manager Career.

Addressed instances of social media posts not displaying as intended.

Youth Academy goalkeepers had lower Diving Attributes than intended.

Addressed an instance of conversations interrupting Calendar time advancement.

Youth Academy surnames could have repeated too often.

Sometimes in Manager Career, the Player of the Month award was not present.

In Player Career, created Players were not always displaying incorrectly.

Addressed instances of incorrect camera angles.

Addressed instances of Manager customization not displaying as intended.

In some cases, the Transfer tab could have been inactive.

Improved some UI transitions.

A stability issue could have occurred when firing a Scout.

Improved social media comment context.

The audio for goal sounds could play at inconsistent volumes.

Updated Youth Academy player body types.

Addressed visual issues when customizing players.

Addressed an instance of an incorrect task present in Women’s Player Career.

Addressed instances of Team Sheets not functioning as intended.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated art and UI elements, balls, badges, placeholder text, QR codes, kits, accessibility settings, stadia, audio and commentary, crowds, star heads, camera angles, and visual effects.

Addressed the following issues: