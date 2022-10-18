How to complete FIFA 23 Falcao Flashback SBC: Solutions & cost

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23’s second Flashback SBC is here in the form of Athletico Madrid hero Radamel Falcao. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here.

FIFA 23 launched on September 30, and promo content has come thick and fast in the game’s first few weeks.

Everything started with Ones to Watch, followed by Road to The Knockouts. Then, the developers unveiled Rulebreakers Team 1 on October 14, featuring blockbuster names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique.

In 2011, Falcao led Athletico Madrid to a Europa League title, scoring 12 goals in 15 matches. The Columbian striker also finished with 24 goals in La Liga. Here is everything you need to know about the new SBC honoring Falcao’s remarkable season.

FIFA 23 Falcao Flashback in-game stats

FUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 Falcao Flashback SBC

You’ll need to complete two groups of requirements to unlock Falcao’s new Flashback SBC card in FIFA 23: 83 and 84 overall squads.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with the cheapest solutions as well.

El Tigre

Number of players from Athletico Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in squad: 11

Price: Around 10,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

FUTBIN

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga: Min 1

Minimum overall of 86: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Price: Around 41,500 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players pack

FUTBIN

Falcao Flashback SBC cost

Falcao’s Flashback item is a little challenging to link, but he is the perfect striker for any La Liga-themed FUT team. And his price makes him one of the best-valued strikers in the game.

Altogether it should cost around 52,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and 55,000 on PC, according to FUTBIN.

All prices are subject to change, as the FUT market can rapidly switch prices.