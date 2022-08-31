How to claim FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is set to start soon, meaning that the rollout of Twitch Prime Gaming rewards won’t be too far behind. Here’s everything you need to know about how to claim your free FIFA 23 FUT packs through Twitch Prime.

If you’re going to be successful in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you’re going to want to fill your squad with the game’s very best players. Competitive modes like FUT Champions can be grueling for even the most skilled players, so having a team full of top talent is essential.

The best way to get hold of these superstars, or the coins to buy them, is by opening packs. Luckily, EA is offering FUT players with a Twitch Prime Gaming subscription the chance to grab some free rewards each and every month.

Here’s how to claim your free FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

Contents

FIFA 23 Twitch Prime rewards

FIFA 23 doesn’t arrive until September 30, so players can expect the first batch of Twitch Prime rewards to drop in October 2022.

From there, a new set of rewards will be available to claim every single month until EA Sports FC releases in 2023.

What’s included in the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming pack?

EA SPORTS Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are the perfect chance to grab some high-rated players for free.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what will be included in the monthly Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, but we can look at past years to get a good idea.

The same rewards in FIFA 22 would contain the following:

Rare Gold Player cards

A high-rated loan player (five-game loan)

Two 82+ rare Gold Player picks

12 Rare Consumables

We’d expect FIFA 23 to follow the same format, with the players and packs included in each month gradually increasing in value throughout the year.

How to claim FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

If you want to make sure you’re eligible for the first wave of FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, you’ll need to link all of your accounts. Check out our step-by-step guide below:

Head over to the Prime Gaming website and link your Prime account with your Twitch account. Connect the EA SPORTS account you use for FIFA 23 to the same Twitch account. Once linked, click the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Follow the prompts and claim the rewards. Load up FIFA 23 and go into the Ultimate Team Store. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be ready to open!

Once your accounts are linked, you’ll be able to bag yourself these Twitch Prime every month in FIFA 23, but you will have to go in and claim them manually each time.

