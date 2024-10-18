How to earn Black Ops 6 Twitch drops from watching streams

Black Ops 6 players will be able to earn a free Blueprint, Calling Card, Charm, and Emblem by watching their favorite streamers on Twitch.

Activision previously confirmed that MW2 and MW3 operator skins won’t carry forward to BO6 multiplayer. However, all operator skins will be available in Warzone at the start of Season 1. MW3 players are annoyed that their Haunting skins from the most recent season won’t carry over to the upcoming title.

And it’s not only operator skins that are not carrying over. This also applies to every other MW2 and MW3 cosmetic item.

Since all players will start from scratch when BO6 officially launches on Oct. 25, a good place to begin building up a new collection will be from Twitch drops.

Here is everything you need to know about earning the first set of Twitch Drops for BO6.

All Black Ops 6 Twitch drop rewards

Here is a list of every BO6 Twitch drop reward on Oct. 25.

XMG Weapon Blueprint: “Get Wiped”

“Get Wiped” Calling Card: “Never Broken”

“Never Broken” Charm: “Azurite”

“Azurite” Emblem: “Deflected”

Activision did not specify how long fans must watch to earn each reward. In addition, most streams with drops will either say so in the title, or you can check in chat to see if they are active by typing drops.

How to earn BO6 Twitch drops

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim Twitch drops.

Create your Activision account and link your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account.

Link your Twitch Account with Call of Duty

Watch live on Twitch while signed in with a linked account to earn rewards.

After achieving the unlock requirement, you must claim your reward on Twitch.

That’s everything we know about the first set of Twitch drops in Black Ops 6. For more on the game, check out our guides on every weapon and Scorestreaks available at launch.