FIFA 23 player ratings: Top 50 predictions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is crammed full of top talent from around the world, but who will come out on top of the ratings? These are our predictions for the top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings.

FIFA 23 is the final game in the series to feature the FIFA branding and fans are expecting something special to end this era of football games on a high. Luckily, EA is pulling out all the stops by including more leagues and licenses than ever before.

With stars from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and many more, players have a whole host of options when building their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. But who will emerge as the very best that game has to offer?

These are our predictions for the top 50 rated players in FIFA 23, as well as when the final ratings should be revealed.

EA SPORTS Benzema had a stellar season last year, how will he fair in the FIFA 23 ratings?

EA is yet to announce when the full slate of FIFA 23 ratings will be revealed, but we’d expect them to start being announced during September 2022.

FIFA 23 is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 30, so it’s likely that the best players in the game will be revealed gradually in the run-up to launch.

Top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings predictions

Player ratings are always a hot topic in the lead-up to any FIFA release, as football fans debate who should be crowned the best player in the world, and who deserves an upgrade or downgrade based on their performances last season.

As the likes of Messi and Ronaldo enter the latter stages of their career, the top of the tree has become far more competitive. Meanwhile, further down, we have plenty of younger players steadily climbing the rankings year after year.

With all of this in mind, here are our predictions for the top 50 best-rated players in FIFA 23.

Ranking Player name Team Position Upgrade / Downgrade Predicted OVR #1 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST +1 92 #2 Lionel Messi PSG RW -1 92 #3 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST – 92 #4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF +2 91 #6 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM – 91 #7 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST -1 90 #8 Neymar Jr PSG LW -1 90 #9 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST +2 90 #10 Harry Kane Tottenham ST – 90 #11 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM +1 90 #12 Heung-Min Son Tottenham LM +1 90 #13 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW +1 90 #14 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LW +1 90 #15 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK -1 90 #16 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB – 89 #17 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK -1 89 #18 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona GK -1 89 #19 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK – 89 #20 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK – 89 #21 Ederson Manchester City GK – 89 #22 Trent-Alexander Arnold Liverpool RB +1 88 #23 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM – 88 #24 Casemiro Manchester United CDM -1 88 #25 N’Golo Kante Chelsea CDM -2 88 #26 Donnarumma PSG GK -1 88 #27 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM – 88 #28 Marquinhos PSG CB +1 88 #29 Raheem Sterling Chelsea LW -1 87 #30 Keylor Navas PSG GK -1 88 #31 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB – 87 #32 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich CM – 87 #33 Andy Robertson Liverpool LB – 87 #34 Thomas Müller Bayern Munich CAM – 87 #35 Luis Suarez Club Nacional de Football ST -1 87 #36 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM – 87 #37 Joao Cancelo Man City RB +1 87 #38 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona CM – 87 #39 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City RW +1 87 #40 Ciro Immobile Lazio ST – 87 #41 Sergio Ramos PSG CB -2 86 #42 Hugo Lloris Tottenham GK -1 86 #43 Marco Verratti PSG CM -1 86 #44 Paulo Dybala Juventus CF -1 86 #45 Angel Di Maria Juventus RW -1 86 #46 Jadon Sancho Manchester United RM -1 86 #47 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig CF +5 86 #48 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan ST -2 86 #49 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB +2 86 #50 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST +1 86

There you have it! Those were our predictions for the FIFA 23 player ratings. We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest announcements, so be sure to check back for the latest details.

