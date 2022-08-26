FIFA 23 player ratings: Top 50 predictions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is crammed full of top talent from around the world, but who will come out on top of the ratings? These are our predictions for the top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings.
FIFA 23 is the final game in the series to feature the FIFA branding and fans are expecting something special to end this era of football games on a high. Luckily, EA is pulling out all the stops by including more leagues and licenses than ever before.
With stars from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and many more, players have a whole host of options when building their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. But who will emerge as the very best that game has to offer?
These are our predictions for the top 50 rated players in FIFA 23, as well as when the final ratings should be revealed.
FIFA 23 ratings release date
EA is yet to announce when the full slate of FIFA 23 ratings will be revealed, but we’d expect them to start being announced during September 2022.
FIFA 23 is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 30, so it’s likely that the best players in the game will be revealed gradually in the run-up to launch.
Top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings predictions
Player ratings are always a hot topic in the lead-up to any FIFA release, as football fans debate who should be crowned the best player in the world, and who deserves an upgrade or downgrade based on their performances last season.
As the likes of Messi and Ronaldo enter the latter stages of their career, the top of the tree has become far more competitive. Meanwhile, further down, we have plenty of younger players steadily climbing the rankings year after year.
With all of this in mind, here are our predictions for the top 50 best-rated players in FIFA 23.
|Ranking
|Player name
|Team
|Position
|Upgrade / Downgrade
|Predicted OVR
|#1
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|+1
|92
|#2
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|RW
|-1
|92
|#3
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|–
|92
|#4
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|CF
|+2
|91
|#6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|–
|91
|#7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|-1
|90
|#8
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|LW
|-1
|90
|#9
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|+2
|90
|#10
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|ST
|–
|90
|#11
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|+1
|90
|#12
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|LM
|+1
|90
|#13
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|+1
|90
|#14
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|+1
|90
|#15
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|-1
|90
|#16
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|–
|89
|#17
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|-1
|89
|#18
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|-1
|89
|#19
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|–
|89
|#20
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|–
|89
|#21
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|–
|89
|#22
|Trent-Alexander Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|+1
|88
|#23
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM
|–
|88
|#24
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|-1
|88
|#25
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|-2
|88
|#26
|Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|-1
|88
|#27
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|–
|88
|#28
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|+1
|88
|#29
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|LW
|-1
|87
|#30
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|GK
|-1
|88
|#31
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|–
|87
|#32
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|–
|87
|#33
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|–
|87
|#34
|Thomas Müller
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|–
|87
|#35
|Luis Suarez
|Club Nacional de Football
|ST
|-1
|87
|#36
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|–
|87
|#37
|Joao Cancelo
|Man City
|RB
|+1
|87
|#38
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|–
|87
|#39
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|RW
|+1
|87
|#40
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|ST
|–
|87
|#41
|Sergio Ramos
|PSG
|CB
|-2
|86
|#42
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham
|GK
|-1
|86
|#43
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|CM
|-1
|86
|#44
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|CF
|-1
|86
|#45
|Angel Di Maria
|Juventus
|RW
|-1
|86
|#46
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|RM
|-1
|86
|#47
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|CF
|+5
|86
|#48
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|ST
|-2
|86
|#49
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|LB
|+2
|86
|#50
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|+1
|86
There you have it! Those were our predictions for the FIFA 23 player ratings. We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest announcements, so be sure to check back for the latest details.
