FIFA 23 player ratings: Top 50 predictions

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
FIFA 23 player ratings with MbappeEA SPORTS

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is crammed full of top talent from around the world, but who will come out on top of the ratings? These are our predictions for the top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings.

FIFA 23 is the final game in the series to feature the FIFA branding and fans are expecting something special to end this era of football games on a high. Luckily, EA is pulling out all the stops by including more leagues and licenses than ever before.

With stars from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and many more, players have a whole host of options when building their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. But who will emerge as the very best that game has to offer?

These are our predictions for the top 50 rated players in FIFA 23, as well as when the final ratings should be revealed.

FIFA 23 ratings release date

Benzema FIFA 23EA SPORTS
Benzema had a stellar season last year, how will he fair in the FIFA 23 ratings?

EA is yet to announce when the full slate of FIFA 23 ratings will be revealed, but we’d expect them to start being announced during September 2022.

FIFA 23 is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 30, so it’s likely that the best players in the game will be revealed gradually in the run-up to launch.

Top 50 FIFA 23 player ratings predictions

Player ratings are always a hot topic in the lead-up to any FIFA release, as football fans debate who should be crowned the best player in the world, and who deserves an upgrade or downgrade based on their performances last season.

As the likes of Messi and Ronaldo enter the latter stages of their career, the top of the tree has become far more competitive. Meanwhile, further down, we have plenty of younger players steadily climbing the rankings year after year.

With all of this in mind, here are our predictions for the top 50 best-rated players in FIFA 23.

Ranking Player name Team Position Upgrade / Downgrade Predicted OVR
#1 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST +1 92
#2 Lionel Messi PSG RW -1 92
#3 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 92
#4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF +2 91
#6 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91
#7 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST -1 90
#8 Neymar Jr PSG LW -1 90
#9 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST +2 90
#10 Harry Kane Tottenham ST 90
#11 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM +1 90
#12 Heung-Min Son Tottenham LM +1 90
#13 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW +1 90
#14 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LW +1 90
#15 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK -1 90
#16 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 89
#17 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK -1 89
#18 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona GK -1 89
#19 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK 89
#20 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 89
#21 Ederson Manchester City GK 89
#22 Trent-Alexander Arnold Liverpool RB +1 88
#23 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 88
#24 Casemiro Manchester United CDM -1 88
#25 N’Golo Kante Chelsea CDM -2 88
#26 Donnarumma PSG GK -1 88
#27 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 88
#28 Marquinhos PSG CB +1 88
#29 Raheem Sterling Chelsea LW -1 87
#30 Keylor Navas PSG GK  -1 88
#31 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 87
#32 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich CM 87
#33 Andy Robertson Liverpool LB 87
#34 Thomas Müller Bayern Munich CAM 87
#35 Luis Suarez Club Nacional de Football ST -1 87
#36 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 87
#37 Joao Cancelo Man City RB +1 87
#38 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona CM 87
#39 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City RW +1 87
#40 Ciro Immobile Lazio ST 87
#41 Sergio Ramos PSG CB -2 86
#42 Hugo Lloris Tottenham GK -1 86
#43 Marco Verratti PSG CM -1 86
#44 Paulo Dybala Juventus CF -1 86
#45 Angel Di Maria Juventus RW -1 86
#46 Jadon Sancho Manchester United RM -1 86
#47 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig CF +5 86
#48 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan ST -2 86
#49 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB +2 86
#50 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST +1 86

There you have it! Those were our predictions for the FIFA 23 player ratings. We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest announcements, so be sure to check back for the latest details.

