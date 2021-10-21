How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

A new batch of FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming loot has been confirmed for November 2021, meaning Amazon Prime members can claim a new special FUT pack in-game, chock full of rare players.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s the general rule for Ultimate Team.

And now in FIFA 22, there’s plenty of new packs coming up. Let’s run through how to claim the FUT unlocks, what’s included, and more.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Twitch Prime rewards

On October 20, the next pack of FIFA 22 Prime Gaming rewards was confirmed for November.

There will be a new FUT pack for Amazon Prime Gaming members each month, meaning there’s going to be plenty of pack opening to get into.

What’s included in the FIFA 22 Prime Gaming pack?

The FIFA 22 Prime Gaming rewards for November have been confirmed, and include a short-burst loan Kylian Mbappe card (91-rated PSG striker) as well as more than half a dozen gold players and two 81+ player pick selections.

Here’s everything you’ll get in the bundle:

7 gold rare Player cards

Kylian Mbappe (five-game loan)

2 81+ rare Gold Player picks

It’s a pretty good rewards haul, and more high-rated FUT players are never a bad thing. Plus, if you can get it for free via Twitch Prime, you wouldn’t turn it down; maybe your Ultimate Team pack luck will strike the right note.

Advertisement

How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When the FIFA 22 Twitch Prime rewards start rolling out, you’ll only need to do a few things to get them:

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Claim the rewards from there. Load up FIFA 22 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

If you get a Prime Gaming pack after they launch, be sure to tweet at us @DexertoFC with your opening ⁠— especially if you get something nice!